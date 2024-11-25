Julie Kelly Notes Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan Left TDS-Addled Dems SOME Hope (YEARS From Now)

On Monday DOJ special counsel Jack Smith made the complete backfire of the DC charges against Donald Trump official after moving to dismiss the case less than two months before Trump will take the oath of office and become the country's next president.

As a result of the election held on November 5, 2024, the defendant, Donald J. Trump, will be inaugurated as President on January 20, 2025. It has long been the position of the Department of Justice that the United States Constitution forbids the federal indictment and subsequent criminal prosecution of a sitting President. But the Department and the country have never faced the circumstance here, where a federal indictment against a private citizen has been returned by a grand jury and a criminal prosecution is already underway when the defendant is elected President. Confronted with this unprecedented situation, the Special Counsel’s Office consulted with the Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), whose interpretation of constitutional questions such as those raised here is binding on Department prosecutors. After careful consideration, the Department has determined that OLC’s prior opinions concerning the Constitution’s prohibition on federal indictment and prosecution of a sitting President apply to this situation and that as a result this prosecution must be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated.

Judge Tanya Chutkan granted the motion shortly thereafter:

It is official.



Judge Tanya Chutkan grants motion to dismiss J6 case pic.twitter.com/ORi7h0pLvs — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

All of the Left's lawfare against Trump, both federal and from states, backfired miserably and might have even helped him win a second term as president.

However, Julie Kelly noted that those who sought to persecute Trump weren't about to go quietly into that particular goodnight.

Jack Smith's dismissal request contained an attempt to keep hope alive for the "throw Trump in jail" crowd, who are currently having a bad day but might take solace in this:

In a final act of partisanship and poor legal judgement, Jack Smith dismisses the J6 case "without prejudice" to keep alive Trump haters hope this garbage case can somehow be resurrected when he leaves office.



Smith is such a dirtbag pic.twitter.com/qrRCOO729b — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

Judge Chutkan did the same just so those who have spent the last several years fantasizing about throwing Trump in jail might have the slightest bit of hope for the future:

And just like Jack Smith, Chutkan has to take one final shot suggesting the case can be revisited after Trump leaves office in January 2029. pic.twitter.com/VgBxzqRUM7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 25, 2024

Those afflicted with TDS are now offered the opportunity to be the "so you're telling me there's a chance" meme from "Dumb and Dumber."