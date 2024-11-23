WHAT THE EUGENICS? Academic Writes That We Should Find Someone Better to Bear...
'Full of S**t'! Megyn Kelly Reenacting Phoniness From MSNBC's Joe & Mika Is Pretty Damn Funny

Doug P.  |  10:30 AM on November 23, 2024
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Shortly after Donald Trump's election victory earlier this month, there was a one-eighty performed on a certain MSNBC show that was enough to give viewers whiplash. 

We're of course talking about "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

How it started:

How it's going:

Megyn Kelly has previously shredded the "absurd farce" that is the big pivot that took place on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and she was back at it again, this time with a spot on impression of the pair's Vanity Fair cover. Watch: 

If MSNBC gets sold off soon we can't help but wonder if the deal will include the framed Vanity Fair cover that is almost certainly hanging on a wall in their offices.

As The Gladiator said, are you not entertained!?

