'Full of S**t'! Megyn Kelly Reenacting Phoniness From MSNBC's Joe & Mika Is Pretty Damn Funny

Shortly after Donald Trump's election victory earlier this month, there was a one-eighty performed on a certain MSNBC show that was enough to give viewers whiplash.

We're of course talking about "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

How it started:

People have shared a half-minute of Hillary talking about Trump as Hitler. The fuller context shows Joe Scarborough leading her right into it, goading her to agree with him about the Nazi parallels. And of course, "the press" is always failing to be hyperbolic enough! pic.twitter.com/HQxk2bhTlz — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) May 10, 2024

How it's going:

BREAKING: The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe say they met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Friday for the first time in 7 years and agreed to reopen lines of communication despite disagreements on many issues.



pic.twitter.com/Q9ndLTL1uv — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 18, 2024

Megyn Kelly has previously shredded the "absurd farce" that is the big pivot that took place on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and she was back at it again, this time with a spot on impression of the pair's Vanity Fair cover. Watch:

Megyn Kelly mocking Mika is pretty humorous. pic.twitter.com/sW14xMbTIG — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 22, 2024

If MSNBC gets sold off soon we can't help but wonder if the deal will include the framed Vanity Fair cover that is almost certainly hanging on a wall in their offices.

NEW: Megyn Kelly roasts Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski, mocks her promiscuous "desk pose" and says she is "full of sh*t."



"[Mika's] an idiot. She's a dope. She's constantly lecturing us about women's rights."



Kelly then mocked Brzezinski's Vanity Fair photo where she was… pic.twitter.com/iidvcmTsUg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2024

Megyn Kelly mocking Mika Brzezinski by posing on her desk was a sight to behold. pic.twitter.com/uT8qdDpghJ — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) November 22, 2024

As The Gladiator said, are you not entertained!?