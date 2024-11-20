Chris Murphy Hilariously Seeks to Bridge Democrats and Blue-Collar Workers Through GLAAD M...
Laken Riley and Other Victims Deserve More Justice and Accountability Than Today's Guilty Verdict

Doug P.  |  1:26 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we told you earlier, the illegal alien who was on trial for the death of Laken Riley in Georgia has been found guilty on all ten charges:

There are many layers of maddening aspects to this story, and we'll start with the reports that a Soros-backed DA won't seek the death penalty for Riley's murderer. 

While we're on the subject of accountability, justice is far from being served for Riley and many, many others:

Exactly!

It all started well before Joe Biden was even in the White House when, during a Dem debate, he urged people to "surge to the border" if he were to end up on the Oval Office. We all know what happened next: People flowed illegally into the U.S. by the millions and millions. 

Biden wouldn't even stop trying to appease the pro-open borders lefties after he referred to Laken Riley's killer as an "illegal" during a State of the Union speech. 

True justice won't happen until all the people responsible for horrors like what happened to Laken Riley and so many other victims are held accountable:

Every aspect of this story is enraging.

There should be accountability across the board.

There's blood on the hands of Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and many more.

Part of the reason why the Democrats suffered big losses on Election Day is because most Americans see what their "priorities" are, and those priorities do not include law-abiding U.S. citizens.

