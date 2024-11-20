Laken Riley and Other Victims Deserve More Justice and Accountability Than Today's Guilty Verdict

As we told you earlier, the illegal alien who was on trial for the death of Laken Riley in Georgia has been found guilty on all ten charges:

There are many layers of maddening aspects to this story, and we'll start with the reports that a Soros-backed DA won't seek the death penalty for Riley's murderer.

While we're on the subject of accountability, justice is far from being served for Riley and many, many others:

and what about the people that let this monster into the country? https://t.co/h6b8uMn7vG — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 20, 2024

Exactly!

It all started well before Joe Biden was even in the White House when, during a Dem debate, he urged people to "surge to the border" if he were to end up on the Oval Office. We all know what happened next: People flowed illegally into the U.S. by the millions and millions.

Biden wouldn't even stop trying to appease the pro-open borders lefties after he referred to Laken Riley's killer as an "illegal" during a State of the Union speech.

Never forget the time Joe Biden apologized for referring to Laken Riley's killer as an "illegal" during last year's State of the Union, where he also mispronounced her name. pic.twitter.com/oLlkU1zjUH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2024

True justice won't happen until all the people responsible for horrors like what happened to Laken Riley and so many other victims are held accountable:

Government failed Laken Riley at every step of the way.



Her killer was in federal custody after crossing the border illegally, then released.



He was released again in sanctuary city NYC after an arrest - ICE not notified.



Then NYC gave him a taxpayer funded flight to GA,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 20, 2024

Every aspect of this story is enraging.

Mayorkas and the NYC officials responsible for this should be charged in her death, too. https://t.co/yY9lLtdOdm — Nick Williams 🏈💻🥓 (@Java_Nick) November 20, 2024

There should be accountability across the board.

American taxpayers funded the murder of Laken Riley — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 20, 2024

Sue everyone from the bottom up. https://t.co/Svep3i8jas — Redacted (@LostSoul_76) November 20, 2024

There's blood on the hands of Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and many more.

Laken Riley deserved a system that would protect her, not one that protects her killer. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) November 20, 2024

Part of the reason why the Democrats suffered big losses on Election Day is because most Americans see what their "priorities" are, and those priorities do not include law-abiding U.S. citizens.