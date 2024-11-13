'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter About Trump's DOJ Nomination

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on November 13, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Today President-Elect Donald Trump made the announcement that his nominee for Attorney General is Matt Gaetz. The Left was, as usual, triggered. 

Adam Schiff was among those sorely troubled by the announcement:

"He [Gaetz] must be rejected by the Senate," said serial weasel Schiff. Dems getting the vapors over Republicans "weaponizing" the Justice Department always sets off every projection detector on the planet. 

Schiff's call for the Gaetz nomination to be put down by the Senate was the topic of a question for Rep. Thomas Massie today, and the Democrats won't like how he responded: 

Ouch! We have a feeling the Dems will be given similar reality checks in the coming months and years. 

'WE HAVE NO POWER:' James Carville UNLOADS on Democrats for Electoral Failures
Amy Curtis
One more time:

All the GOP candidates for Senate Majority Leader agreed to allow recess appointments (Thune ended up winning the vote for SML on Wednesday): 

Thune and Cornyn, both institutionalists, ran largely traditional campaigns in which they touted their experience and fundraising prowess to their colleagues. Both men opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, but their respective relationships with the president-elect have since gotten cozier. 

By contrast, Scott, a fierce MAGA ally, appealed to the party’s extremist elements outside of the Senate, winning endorsements from the likes of billionaire Elon Musk, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and far-right agitator Laura Loomer. But within the Senate, Scott failed to gain significant support among his colleagues, making him a long-shot candidate. 

Trump stayed out of the contest but did make public demands that the incoming majority leader allow him to make recess appointments to his Cabinet, letting his administration picks skirt the Senate confirmation process. Thune, Cornyn and Scott quickly agreed.

Time will tell how this all plays out, but Massie seems to know what's going to happen. 

That's become quite obvious.

