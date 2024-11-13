'Suck It Up!' Dems Will NOT Like What Rep. Massie Told a Reporter About Trump's DOJ Nomination

Today President-Elect Donald Trump made the announcement that his nominee for Attorney General is Matt Gaetz. The Left was, as usual, triggered.

Adam Schiff was among those sorely troubled by the announcement:

First the Supreme Court granted a president immunity for weaponizing the Justice Department.



Now Donald Trump wants to appoint Matt Gaetz as AG?



Confirming him would mean affirming the worst potential abuses of DOJ.



He must be rejected by the Senate. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2024

"He [Gaetz] must be rejected by the Senate," said serial weasel Schiff. Dems getting the vapors over Republicans "weaponizing" the Justice Department always sets off every projection detector on the planet.

Schiff's call for the Gaetz nomination to be put down by the Senate was the topic of a question for Rep. Thomas Massie today, and the Democrats won't like how he responded:

NEW: Reporter asks Rep. Thomas Massie about Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General.



Reporter: Will he be confirmed by the Senate?



Massie: "Doesn't need to... we recess. He’s the Attorney General. Suck it up."pic.twitter.com/C9djSuw2D6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 13, 2024

Ouch! We have a feeling the Dems will be given similar reality checks in the coming months and years.

One more time:

Based af @RepThomasMassie when asked by reporters him about Matt Gaetz for AG:



“He’s the Attorney General! SUCK IT UP!!!"



pic.twitter.com/8eWdKEWpZY — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 13, 2024

Sen. Thomas Massie is asked if Matt Gaetz will be confirmed by the Senate. Massie says, “Doesn’t need to. We recess. Suck it up, he’s the Attorney General!”



This is why President-elect Trump insisted on a Senate Leader who agreed to recess appointments.pic.twitter.com/Li0hx4Tt0r — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 13, 2024

All the GOP candidates for Senate Majority Leader agreed to allow recess appointments (Thune ended up winning the vote for SML on Wednesday):

Thune and Cornyn, both institutionalists, ran largely traditional campaigns in which they touted their experience and fundraising prowess to their colleagues. Both men opposed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, but their respective relationships with the president-elect have since gotten cozier. By contrast, Scott, a fierce MAGA ally, appealed to the party’s extremist elements outside of the Senate, winning endorsements from the likes of billionaire Elon Musk, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and far-right agitator Laura Loomer. But within the Senate, Scott failed to gain significant support among his colleagues, making him a long-shot candidate. Trump stayed out of the contest but did make public demands that the incoming majority leader allow him to make recess appointments to his Cabinet, letting his administration picks skirt the Senate confirmation process. Thune, Cornyn and Scott quickly agreed.

Time will tell how this all plays out, but Massie seems to know what's going to happen.

Just the idea of Gaetz as AG has them shaking in their boots! 😂 — John Acuna (@SwingTradeJohn) November 13, 2024

That's become quite obvious.