THERE It Is! MAGA Pounces on Comey's Not So Cryptic '86 47' Post...

Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 16, 2025
Twitchy

All the Democrats have to do to maybe win elections again is not be insane.

And they can't do it.

Scott Jennings pointed out this very simple fact on CNN, but surely it'll fall on deaf ears.

Advertisement

WATCH:

On every single issue, Democrats are on the losing side. Despite this, they keep doubling and tripling down on these woke, unpopular, and harmful policies.

They're tenacious, that's for sure.

No, they're not going to listen.

And that's fine by us.

Nope.

And the ones that are, they try to remove from the party.

Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be Too Late
justmindy
Their entire policy right now is: ORANGE MAN BAD.

See what we said above. Everything is a reaction to Trump.

They will never be so bold.

Democrats are so out of touch with Americans, and they hate us, they don't want to represent us.

Common sense is so uncommon it's a superpower.

We assume you mean 2028, but yes. You're correct.

They sure do love their criminals.

He sure is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEMOCRATS SCOTT JENNINGS 2028 ELECTION

