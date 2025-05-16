Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane (WATCH)

All the Democrats have to do to maybe win elections again is not be insane.

And they can't do it.

Scott Jennings pointed out this very simple fact on CNN, but surely it'll fall on deaf ears.

WATCH:

Dear Democrats,



Until you shed your allegiance to illegal aliens, boys in girls' sports and higher taxes, you're going to continue LOSING to common sense. pic.twitter.com/sPCvnnw1tV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 16, 2025

On every single issue, Democrats are on the losing side. Despite this, they keep doubling and tripling down on these woke, unpopular, and harmful policies.

Are democrats really so stupid they think this will work? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 16, 2025

They're tenacious, that's for sure.

They won’t.



They are married to the Marxist ideology which destroys common sense. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) May 16, 2025

No, they're not going to listen.

And that's fine by us.

Are Democrats even capable of commonsense anymore? I don't know anyone who would willingly decouple themselves from rationality & logic.



It might just be that their brains have been broken. By what? I do not know. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 16, 2025

Nope.

And the ones that are, they try to remove from the party.

The democrats have no real policy. Any policy that they used to have has been traded for one simple belief. If Trump is for it they are against it, it doesn't matter if it's blue sky initiative or whatever it is they are against it. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) May 16, 2025

Their entire policy right now is: ORANGE MAN BAD.

And they’re not even consistent about it. Go figure! They rail against Trump’s tariffs, claiming that they are a stealth tax, all the while pushing for and cheering higher taxes on…everything and everyone. — d oechsle (@DOechsle848695) May 16, 2025

See what we said above. Everything is a reaction to Trump.

They can’t change. No one would believe them. They have to literally burn it all down and start over. I can’t imagine them having it in them to be so bold. https://t.co/3wjUhA5NpX — MaryMary (@Emberr) May 16, 2025

They will never be so bold.

They need to remember the Americans they are supposed to be representing. https://t.co/kLqsfF2Stw — Tiffiney Koleckar (@TiffineyK77) May 16, 2025

Democrats are so out of touch with Americans, and they hate us, they don't want to represent us.

Sounds like common sense is on a permanent vacation. Hope it returns soon; we could really use it! https://t.co/uJE6RL5hyO — 🇺🇸VioletHaze🇺🇸 (@6VioletHaze) May 16, 2025

Common sense is so uncommon it's a superpower.

Is the Democratic party doesn't alter its view on America, race, on gender and on men by the 2020 election I don't see how they could win again. The best thing that could happen for them is if the Democratic party splits into two parties. https://t.co/atluy0ktmk — Skye Gunn (@Skye_Gunn) May 16, 2025

We assume you mean 2028, but yes. You're correct.

They sure do love their criminals.

"You're going to have a devil of a time convincing people that you're normal"😂😂😂🤦🏻🤡



Scott Jennings is a national treasure. https://t.co/UZ8jPH45uU — Great Bulls of Fire (@GrtBullsofFire) May 16, 2025

He sure is.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



