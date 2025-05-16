Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be Too Late

It appears some people at Columbia have come to their senses, but it may still not be enough to stop the protestors demonstrating and interfering with normal campus routines.

That said, they believe last year’s chaos was 100% driven by a minority of radical students and faculty who have captured key power centers, including the university senate (which is now under review). — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Thus, they have not only disrupted campus life for two academic years, but they’ve been able to block responsive action and are hold the place hostage. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

It’s amazing how the leftist and anti-Israel faculty have managed to corrupt the university senate. It’s basically non-functional. Almost any serious attempt at reform is blocked or diluted. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Some senators learned about the Sundial Report on the chaos last year — which is riddled with bias and errors — through the media, even though it was supposedly a senate report. That report is a travesty. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Everyone sees the problems, and it’s clear they need to stand up to the radical minority plus undertake serious institutional reform, but either people are afraid or don’t know what to do. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Many people were pleased with the response to the recent occupation in Butler Library. They praised the new public safety team. They also thought the acting president’s response was excellent. The admin seems to finally get it. People believe there will be significant discipline, — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

As one participant said, this isn’t about free speech. We all know what their views are. They’re trying to disrupt and damage the university.



The protestors have been ruining the campus environment for long enough. They have very few supporters. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

While the people on the call appreciate the most recent response to the protestors, they believe Columbia needs to reform its leadership, governance, admissions, and marketing, as well as the Middle East Studies department. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

They also noted that antisemitism continues to be a problem on campus. Jewish students aren’t always sure when and where they’re welcome, especially when it comes to student clubs. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Columbia has a long way to go, but there a lot of people internally who want it to get there. — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Shoot, the one post above should read: It is not lost on them that the funding cuts have hurt the science and medical divisions when all the chaos is caused by people in humanities (plus social work, etc.). — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Here’s an example of what Columbia is dealing with, BTW: https://t.co/eSrT4S5cjO — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) May 16, 2025

Some people believe Columbia is just a bunch of talk and still not ready to take action.

They still won’t ban masks. They know what they’re doing. They want to keep the culture of fear alive. The only way to kill it is with a mask ban. No mask ban? No new funds. — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) May 16, 2025

As long as protestors can hide their face and terrorize Jewish students with impunity, there are no good solutions.

Who could possibly foreseen that decades of radical indoctrination and being wrong on basically every topic would lead to a situation where the adults were no longer in control.

Columbia is lost, let them be a cautionary tale for those institutions higher ed that want to remain… — Angelfish of The Woods (@ScubertDubert70) May 16, 2025

A fish rots from the head and too many of the people in charge agree with the protestors. There very well may be no coming back from this. It's a sad reality.

Don’t forget Columbia university executive staff. They are corrupt, gutless, or a combination of both. Columbia doesn’t become dominated by violent agitators without them being ultimately responsible. — A Ration Of Rational (@ARatOfRat) May 16, 2025

The issues at Columbia are not isolated to a small group. All it takes is meeting a few of their current students or former students to know what kind of ideology is flowing through that school. — Wappy (@Wappy_x) May 16, 2025

Bingo! It's pervasive.