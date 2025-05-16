Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committee (Thread)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 16, 2025
At the beginning of May, we told you about Palestinian 'journalist' and poet Mosab Abu Toha receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary.

In that story, an Israeli hostage shamed the Pulitzer committee for giving an award to a man who denied the October 7 atrocities and dismissed the fact she was even a hostage for over 500 days.

Turns out, one person on the nominating jury -- Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Eliana Johnson -- was asking questions about Abu Toha winning the award.

Here's a thread of what happened because Johnson dared to do what reporters do:

The post continues:

This week, she found herself on the receiving end of a rebuke from the Pulitzer board after trying to ask its members a few questions—like why a prize went to a Palestinian “poet” who mocked Israeli hostages.

Here's more

That's one way of describing Abu Toha's writing.

He's a peach.

Israeli contestants get harassed at singing competitions, like Eurovision.

The last question reads:

Did Pulitzer board member Viet Thanh Nguyen, a Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions supporter who, eleven days after Hamas's savage attack on Israel, signed an open letter describing Israel as 'the occupying power' and decried its 'grave crimes against humanity,' recuse himself from deliberations over this entry?

All reasonable questions deserving of answers.

The non-response is not a surprise.

Again: this is what journalists are supposed to do.

Oh, really?

'Confidentiality?'

Here's more from Johnson:

Miller is right about that. She and her colleagues have misjudged, starting with the minor issue of what the confidentiality agreement actually says. As part of providing my services to the Pulitzers, I agreed not to discuss deliberations over the National Reporting category, nor to reveal the finalists before the winner was announced. I did not agree to refrain from reporting on a separate category in which I had no role.

The Pulitzer board’s position that any reporter who participates on one of its many juries is prohibited from doing any reporting about the organization itself—even when one of its awards has become an international news story—is preposterous. Here we have an institution, ostensibly committed to supporting 'fearless' journalism, trying to strangle reporting about what was known to the jury and when—and which board members cast votes on this award.

Miller told the Free Beacon that the Pulitzer Prizes 'are based on a review of works that have been formally submitted for consideration.' See no evil, hear no evil.

Johnson is right.

People deserve answers to her questions, including former hostage Emily Damari.

