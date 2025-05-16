Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Schools Her





Oh, bless her heart. Louisiana State Representative Mandie Landry (D) decided to drop a bombshell, declaring that "PARENTS AREN'T EDUCATORS." Yes, you read that right. In a move that can only be described as a textbook example of disconnect from reality, Rep. Landry seemingly forgot that parents have been the original educators since the dawn of time. But fear not, the internet was quick to remind her—and us—of just how wrong she is.

The clip, shared by school choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, shows Rep. Landry at the podium, presumably discussing education policy, when she drops this gem. The reaction on Twitter was swift and merciless, with parents and supporters of parental rights firing back with a mix of righteous indignation and sharp wit.

Let's dive into the hilarity that ensued.

@DeAngelisCorey They are literally not. They are parents. @Educators” receive degrees in education that train them to be teachers. Similarly, parents are responsible for their child’s healthcare but they are not doctors. Dumb “gotcha.” — Mandie Landry (@votelandry) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @educators Parents are the primary educators for their children. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 15, 2025

Because sometimes, the truth doesn't need embellishment. It's like pointing out the sky is blue—obvious, but apparently, some people need a reminder.

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Parents are the primary educators for their children. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Education degrees are garbage as anyone with any honesty should acknowledge.



They teach classroom management and train "teachers" to be activists.



Any decent parent could do better with their own kids and the resources available. — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 15, 2025

Ouch. But also, touché. Because let's be honest, how many of us remember anything from our education classes that actually helped us teach a kid to tie their shoes or multiply fractions?

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Education degrees are garbage, the primary education for a child comes from their parents. You put way too much authority on teachers.



You’re sick — BigFamiliesBrightFuture (@BigFamiliesBF) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators It's a miracle that any child can learn to talk without having an "educator" in the home...🙄 — Leigh-Ann Bellew (@LeighAnnBellew) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators I have a degree in education—and I chose to homeschool. That degree didn’t prepare me nearly as well as love, conviction, and persistence. The parents I’ve met in the homeschool community are some of the best educators I’ve ever known. Don’t underestimate parents. — ExSys (@CivitasLibera) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators It's funny that you think gender studies and $80k of debt are the qualifications to be an educator. — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Teaching and being a doctor are completely different.

You wouldn't want a housewife doing brain surgery... but teaching is apparently so easy, that a housewife can get their kid into Harvard in homeschool. — Johnny P. Goode (@JohnnyPGoodeTX) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators "Sorry kids, I can't answer your question because I haven't been trained to be an educator." — matt (@voluntarysarg) May 15, 2025

@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Parents have been educating their kids since the beginning of time. Youre wrong — Attas (@TxRecon1) May 15, 2025

In conclusion, Rep. Landry might want to rethink her stance on parents as educators. Because while she might have a degree, the internet has a PhD in snark, and it's not afraid to use it. Parents 1, Democrats 0. Game, set, match.