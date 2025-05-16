Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Schools Her

Oh, bless her heart. Louisiana State Representative Mandie Landry (D) decided to drop a bombshell, declaring that "PARENTS AREN'T EDUCATORS." Yes, you read that right. In a move that can only be described as a textbook example of disconnect from reality, Rep. Landry seemingly forgot that parents have been the original educators since the dawn of time. But fear not, the internet was quick to remind her—and us—of just how wrong she is.
The clip, shared by school choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, shows Rep. Landry at the podium, presumably discussing education policy, when she drops this gem. The reaction on Twitter was swift and merciless, with parents and supporters of parental rights firing back with a mix of righteous indignation and sharp wit.
Let's dive into the hilarity that ensued.
@votelandry @educators Parents are the primary educators for their children.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 15, 2025
Because sometimes, the truth doesn't need embellishment. It's like pointing out the sky is blue—obvious, but apparently, some people need a reminder.
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Parents are the primary educators for their children.— That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) May 15, 2025
Redundancy for emphasis, because apparently, Rep. Landry missed the memo the first time around. It's like the internet decided to play a game of 'repeat until she gets it.'
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Education degrees are garbage as anyone with any honesty should acknowledge.— Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 15, 2025
They teach classroom management and train "teachers" to be activists.
Any decent parent could do better with their own kids and the resources available.
Ouch. But also, touché. Because let's be honest, how many of us remember anything from our education classes that actually helped us teach a kid to tie their shoes or multiply fractions?
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Education degrees are garbage, the primary education for a child comes from their parents. You put way too much authority on teachers.— BigFamiliesBrightFuture (@BigFamiliesBF) May 15, 2025
You’re sick
Harsh, but hey, when you're wrong, you're wrong. Let's hope Rep. Landry's wrongness is not contagious because she is ate up with it!
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators It's a miracle that any child can learn to talk without having an "educator" in the home...🙄— Leigh-Ann Bellew (@LeighAnnBellew) May 15, 2025
Because clearly, parents have been doing just fine without a degree in education hanging on the wall. Who knew?
Look at the creative work being done in micro-pods and homeschool co-ops and it is clear parents are brilliant educators.
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators It's funny that you think gender studies and $80k of debt are the qualifications to be an educator.— Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) May 15, 2025
Because nothing says "qualified" like a degree in something that might not even exist in a decade.
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Teaching and being a doctor are completely different.— Johnny P. Goode (@JohnnyPGoodeTX) May 15, 2025
You wouldn't want a housewife doing brain surgery... but teaching is apparently so easy, that a housewife can get their kid into Harvard in homeschool.
Except, you know, teaching isn't brain surgery, and plenty of parents are proving they can do it just fine.
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators "Sorry kids, I can't answer your question because I haven't been trained to be an educator."— matt (@voluntarysarg) May 15, 2025
Because apparently, parenting doesn't come with a manual, but it sure comes with a lot of on-the-job training.
@votelandry @DeAngelisCorey @educators Parents have been educating their kids since the beginning of time. Youre wrong— Attas (@TxRecon1) May 15, 2025
Because sometimes, the simplest statements are the most powerful. It's like saying, "Water is wet," but with more stakes.
In conclusion, Rep. Landry might want to rethink her stance on parents as educators. Because while she might have a degree, the internet has a PhD in snark, and it's not afraid to use it. Parents 1, Democrats 0. Game, set, match.
