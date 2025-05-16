The Media Are Using a Brain Dead Woman to LIE About Georgia Abortion...
Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Schools Her

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Vogel


Oh, bless her heart. Louisiana State Representative Mandie Landry (D) decided to drop a bombshell, declaring that "PARENTS AREN'T EDUCATORS." Yes, you read that right. In a move that can only be described as a textbook example of disconnect from reality, Rep. Landry seemingly forgot that parents have been the original educators since the dawn of time. But fear not, the internet was quick to remind her—and us—of just how wrong she is.

The clip, shared by school choice evangelist Corey A. DeAngelis, shows Rep. Landry at the podium, presumably discussing education policy, when she drops this gem. The reaction on Twitter was swift and merciless, with parents and supporters of parental rights firing back with a mix of righteous indignation and sharp wit.

Let's dive into the hilarity that ensued.

Because sometimes, the truth doesn't need embellishment. It's like pointing out the sky is blue—obvious, but apparently, some people need a reminder.

Redundancy for emphasis, because apparently, Rep. Landry missed the memo the first time around. It's like the internet decided to play a game of 'repeat until she gets it.'

Ouch. But also, touché. Because let's be honest, how many of us remember anything from our education classes that actually helped us teach a kid to tie their shoes or multiply fractions?

Harsh, but hey, when you're wrong, you're wrong. Let's hope Rep. Landry's wrongness is not contagious because she is ate up with it!

Because clearly, parents have been doing just fine without a degree in education hanging on the wall. Who knew?

Look at the creative work being done in micro-pods and homeschool co-ops and it is clear parents are brilliant educators.

Because nothing says "qualified" like a degree in something that might not even exist in a decade.

Except, you know, teaching isn't brain surgery, and plenty of parents are proving they can do it just fine.

Because apparently, parenting doesn't come with a manual, but it sure comes with a lot of on-the-job training.

Because sometimes, the simplest statements are the most powerful. It's like saying, "Water is wet," but with more stakes.

In conclusion, Rep. Landry might want to rethink her stance on parents as educators. Because while she might have a degree, the internet has a PhD in snark, and it's not afraid to use it. Parents 1, Democrats 0. Game, set, match.

