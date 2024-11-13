Projection Alert! Adam Schiff in a Panic That Trump's AG Pick Would Weaponize the DOJ

Fireplace Chat: 'Heated' Meeting Between Trump and Biden Sparks Burning Questions
Doug P.  |  6:10 PM on November 13, 2024

Even some of the Republicans who might not be thrilled with Trump's nominee for Attorney General should however be encouraged by how much Rep. Adam Schiff -- soon to be Senator Adam Schiff -- hates the choice of Gaetz for AG:

Really, dude? Heaven forbid there be "abuses" from DOJ leadership (or the FBI, or IRS, or...)

Elon Musk had a message for Schiff and the Dems:

We sure hope so!

And it's a real treat, isn't it? Watching weasels like Adam Schiff squirm is worth the price of admission, which was just a vote against Kamala Harris.

If Schiff's triggered something pretty good must be in the works.

Ditto for Jack Smith.

As usual, projection and hypocrisy are the order of the day for Adam Schiff.

