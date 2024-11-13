Projection Alert! Adam Schiff in a Panic That Trump's AG Pick Would Weaponize the DOJ

Even some of the Republicans who might not be thrilled with Trump's nominee for Attorney General should however be encouraged by how much Rep. Adam Schiff -- soon to be Senator Adam Schiff -- hates the choice of Gaetz for AG:

First the Supreme Court granted a president immunity for weaponizing the Justice Department.



Now Donald Trump wants to appoint Matt Gaetz as AG?



Confirming him would mean affirming the worst potential abuses of DOJ.



He must be rejected by the Senate. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2024

Really, dude? Heaven forbid there be "abuses" from DOJ leadership (or the FBI, or IRS, or...)

Elon Musk had a message for Schiff and the Dems:

The Hammer of Justice is coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

We sure hope so!

Trump got everyone in panic mode 🤣🤣 https://t.co/dpBsVg00Kb — The Lakers Chip (@Lakerschipp) November 13, 2024

And it's a real treat, isn't it? Watching weasels like Adam Schiff squirm is worth the price of admission, which was just a vote against Kamala Harris.

At first I was unsure about the Gaetz pick but now if Schiff is this upset I’m on board. https://t.co/ssX6jPPJkD — Magills (@magills_) November 13, 2024

If Schiff's triggered something pretty good must be in the works.

Might be time to lawyer up, Adam — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 13, 2024

Ditto for Jack Smith.

Took Schiff about 17 seconds to start panicking..



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/63k2RaMlRm — Will (@WillsWill1776) November 13, 2024

Says the guy who helped weaponize every department against Trump. https://t.co/AWjSGYJDI2 — Persianmama (@Persianmama2) November 13, 2024

As usual, projection and hypocrisy are the order of the day for Adam Schiff.