Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Pete Hegseth: ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military...
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
VIP
The Oscars Are About to Choke on Woke
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the...
Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the...
Game, Set, Match! Martina Navratilova SLAMS LGBTQ Mag 'The Advocate' for Rewriting Gay...
STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full...
'Someone Lost a Patronus!' Take a Small Break and Enjoy the STUNNING Beauty...
Try and Wrap Your Head Around This Dem Senator's Lecture to RFK Jr....

Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

At the confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been on fire, demanding of Kennedy, "ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?" That wasn't the only question Sanders asked, and Sanders' office apparently thought this was an important enough exchange to post on his X account.

Advertisement

Kennedy just should have said "no" and moved on. No, health care is not a human right. If it were, the labor of doctors and other healthcare providers would be mandated, and the government would set the compensation, if any. No one would want to become a doctor if they knew it led to indentured servitude. No human right can demand free labor from someone else.

That was our answer. Here's video of RFK's.

… It's different, because free speech costs nothing. In health care - if you smoke cigs for 20 years, and you get cancer - you are now taking from the pool of resources..-

SANDERS: -We've got a few minutes left here.

Sanders' staff really whittled down RFK's answer for their post. Still, it shows that Sanders believes that healthcare is a human right, which it's not.

Recommended

Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Liberals believe all of their causes are human rights, like housing. You have the right to a free house, apparently.

Democrats have made a mess of healthcare — Sanders certainly hasn't advanced his vision of doctors as slaves.

***

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS CONFIRMATION HEARING HEALTH CARE RIGHTS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities
Brett T.
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'
Laura W.
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder in the U.S. Today? BUCKLE UP.
Laura W.
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities Brett T.
Advertisement