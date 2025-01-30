Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.

At the confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been on fire, demanding of Kennedy, "ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?" That wasn't the only question Sanders asked, and Sanders' office apparently thought this was an important enough exchange to post on his X account.

I asked RFK Jr. a simple question: pic.twitter.com/uB9OkJFIkm — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 29, 2025

Kennedy just should have said "no" and moved on. No, health care is not a human right. If it were, the labor of doctors and other healthcare providers would be mandated, and the government would set the compensation, if any. No one would want to become a doctor if they knew it led to indentured servitude. No human right can demand free labor from someone else.

That was our answer. Here's video of RFK's.

RFK just gave a flawless answer to Bernie Sanders asking if health care is a human right.



Bet Sanders didn't expect an answer this intelligent... he interrupted RFK IMMEDIATELY.



SANDERS: Is it a human right? Yes or no?



RFK: In the way that free speech is? It's different,… pic.twitter.com/JR9UpdAB0A — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2025

… It's different, because free speech costs nothing. In health care - if you smoke cigs for 20 years, and you get cancer - you are now taking from the pool of resources..- SANDERS: -We've got a few minutes left here.

Sanders' staff really whittled down RFK's answer for their post. Still, it shows that Sanders believes that healthcare is a human right, which it's not.

Unpopular Fact pic.twitter.com/D8PZTfGcu8 — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) January 29, 2025

Healthcare is not a human right. — rooted.wings (@BrittRooted) January 29, 2025

Comrade Sanders, healthcare is NOT a human right. Nobody is entitled to anything that others have built!!



Our rights are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 29, 2025

Anything that requires a labor of another human being is not a right. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 29, 2025

The only answer is no. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) January 30, 2025

The answer is no if your human right requires taking money from other people to fund it.



How about creating jobs so that people can afford it themselves. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) January 29, 2025

If giving "X" to person "A" requires the unpaid labor or money (tax dollars) from person "B"



"X" is not a human right



It is as simple as that. — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) January 29, 2025

Healthcare involves labor. Demanding someone else’s labor against their will is not your human right. You’re stuck in the 1800s version of your party and must be confused as to where you are and that you don’t own someone else’s labor. — Reformed to Rome (@ReformedToRome) January 30, 2025

Humans have the right to pursue better health via good diet and exercise, and to freely seek medical care as part of "life, libery, and pursuit of happiness". They are not entitled to food or labor of doctors at no cost to them or by robbing others. — Grug, Rex Cavernicolarum D.G. 👑 (@neanderthal_rex) January 30, 2025

Liberals believe all of their causes are human rights, like housing. You have the right to a free house, apparently.

Democrats have made a mess of healthcare — Sanders certainly hasn't advanced his vision of doctors as slaves.

