Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Compare CNN's Reason to Subscribe to Recent Headlines and TRY Not to Laugh
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...

Unhinged Bernie Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Answer This Question: 'ARE YOU SUPPORTIVE OF THESE ONESIES?'

Doug P.  |  12:59 PM on January 29, 2025
Twitchy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is testifying before the Senate Finance Committee today ahead of an eventual vote on his nomination to be the next Secretary of Health and Human Services. 

Advertisement

As expected, the Democrats and an Independent on the committee are displaying their usual theatrics and misrepresentations, but one surreal moment occurred when Sen. Bernie Sanders used his time to express outrage over certain baby onesies. Yep, you heard that right:

The onesies say "Unvaxxed Unafraid" and "No Vax No Problem" on them. 

Sanders then followed up with a question for Kennedy:

No, seriously, that's exactly what Sanders asked:

Actually that group should now make a onesie featuring a photo of Bernie Sanders along with the quote "are you supportive of these onesies?"

And it's not over yet!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement