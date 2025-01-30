Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities

Asked why border czar Tom Homan could show up in Chicago and within 24 hours find a convicted sex offender who'd been living in the sanctuary city since 2009 and Mayor Brandon Johnson couldn't, the mayor replied, "Because that's their job. That is their job." It's not the mayor's job to keep the citizens safe.

Guy Benson is reporting on a murder in Chicago by an illegal alien who had just been arrested days before.

DEVELOPING: Two migrants who crossed the southern border in TX in summer 2023 are believed to be in custody in relation to the heinous murder of a 63-year-old Chicago man in his home this Sunday. A Top US official and multiple sources tell Fox. Piecing it together. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 30, 2025

This is a massive story. It’s increasingly looking like these are the poster children for current ICE raids across the country. And I’m hearing sanctuary policies in Chicago may have directly contributed to this heinous murder… Matt is all over it: https://t.co/RDrxW8V58F — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2025

These details are going to get worse and more damning. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2025

And they do.

🚨 Local outlet confirms one of the Chicago murder suspects — both illegal immigrants — had been arrested for suspected child luring *days before* the gruesome killing. He was released & the city’s “sanctuary” policies barred local officials from coordinating with the feds: https://t.co/s8IVcwVGtX pic.twitter.com/WFAGeFcNc5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2025

This case is infuriating & presents a powerful argument in favor of the current ICE raids & against dangerous “sanctuary” policies. Chicago’s mayor and Illinois’ governor were just both railing against/lying about the raids, which apparently came tragically late for this victim. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 30, 2025

But you're more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than an illegal alien, so take comfort in that.

Politicians need to be held accountable in civil and criminal court for actions like this. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 30, 2025

A few American lives are worth it if it means politicians can virtue signal — catbear (@_catbear_) January 30, 2025

I don't understand how the mayors, and/or other politicians are not directly charged with aiding and abetting. They are complicit in these crimes. I also don't understand how they can just deem themselves sanctuaries and ignore the law. I guess we're about to see. — Raymond Barone (@BaroneRay2224) January 30, 2025

Someone needs to compile all of the criminal aliens released under sanctuary city policies that offended against children. I feel like we hear a new story every day. How many have their been nationwide? How many kids?? — @Winkler (@cwinkler85) January 30, 2025

Why did they come to the United States? To commit crimes? Or to escape justice in their home countries?

Sources tell Fox News two migrants, possibly illegal, are in custody for a torturous death of a 63-year-old Chicago man Sunday night. Tied up and suffocated in his home.



The same day Toman Homan and DOJ lead a migrant enforcement in Chicago. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 30, 2025

Tied up and suffocated in his home.

@chicagotribune has its ears and eyes covered for this story. Truth is messing with their narrative. — Yadsruht (@BossPennyP) January 30, 2025

This must be fake news. Surely our wonderful governor and mayor would let us know if this happened. I haven’t read abt this in the Tribune or Suntimes — Jenz (@heyd_jenni80606) January 30, 2025

I wonder if the judge will order their release? — Ricky Hassell (@Maydelleeagle) January 30, 2025

Awful! One year in this country and they chose to commit murder! These people are awful!



Guantanamo Bay for the rest of their lives. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) January 30, 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says Guantanamo Bay is a possibility.

Yes but didn’t you see Selena Gomez cry? So this doesn’t matter — Titus L. Snader (@SnaderTL) January 30, 2025

This shouldn't have happened. But will anyone be held accountable?

***