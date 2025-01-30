Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.
Pete Hegseth: ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ One of the Dumbest Phrases in Military...
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single...
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
VIP
The Oscars Are About to Choke on Woke
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder...
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
'Are You on Crack??' Canadian YouTuber SCHOOLED for Claiming No One in the...
Grandstanding Sen. Adam Schiff Demands Kash Patel Look Capitol Police Officers in the...
Game, Set, Match! Martina Navratilova SLAMS LGBTQ Mag 'The Advocate' for Rewriting Gay...
STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full...
'Someone Lost a Patronus!' Take a Small Break and Enjoy the STUNNING Beauty...
Try and Wrap Your Head Around This Dem Senator's Lecture to RFK Jr....

Chicago Murder Suspect Is Poster Boy for Deportation and Against Sanctuary Cities

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Asked why border czar Tom Homan could show up in Chicago and within 24 hours find a convicted sex offender who'd been living in the sanctuary city since 2009 and Mayor Brandon Johnson couldn't, the mayor replied, "Because that's their job. That is their job." It's not the mayor's job to keep the citizens safe.

Advertisement

Guy Benson is reporting on a murder in Chicago by an illegal alien who had just been arrested days before.

And they do.

Recommended

Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'
Laura W.
Advertisement

But you're more likely to be murdered by an American citizen than an illegal alien, so take comfort in that.

Why did they come to the United States? To commit crimes? Or to escape justice in their home countries?

Tied up and suffocated in his home.

Advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says Guantanamo Bay is a possibility.

This shouldn't have happened. But will anyone be held accountable?

***

Tags: CHICAGO GUY BENSON ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS MURDER TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'
Laura W.
Did You Know There is an Active Trans Cult Involved in Serial Murder in the U.S. Today? BUCKLE UP.
Laura W.
Sen. Bernie Sanders Posts a Self-Own in His Questioning of RFK Jr.
Brett T.
'You've Got Two Minutes': Kash Patel's EPIC Clapback at Amy Klobuchar Wins the ENTIRE Hearing
Grateful Calvin
SCHOOLED: Texas Democrat Gets MAJOR History Lesson After Dumping on Robert E. Lee
Amy Curtis
Trans Violence Is Violence: ABC News Respects Pronouns of Would-Be Assassin
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now' Laura W.
Advertisement