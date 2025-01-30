Kash Patel's Answers to Ted Cruz's J6 Questions Made Things VERY Awkward for Pelosi and Schumer

The confirmation hearing for Kash Patel to be the next Director of the FBI is continuing at the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Democrats made it clear that they would really like to focus on January 6th, 2021, so in this case, Sen. Ted Cruz was happy to oblige.

During this line of questioning, Sen. Cruz discussed with Patel the subject of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the National Guard on January 6th. It got interesting:

BREAKING: Sen. Ted Cruz asks Kash Patel whether Nancy Pelosi refused National Guard assistance on January 6. pic.twitter.com/u1GkEHqRBt — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 30, 2025

The January 6th Committee was disinterested in this particular topic, but Patel and Cruz shined some much-needed light on it:

Kash Patel and Ted Cruz just put the responsibility for January 6th on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer’s lap. pic.twitter.com/1aHiZnA6pn — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 30, 2025

Gee, it's almost as if those Democrats wanted to allow things to get out of control that day. Patel could make the Dems even more nervous by promising to get to the bottom of the J6 pipe bombs mystery.

National guards support was shut down multiple times after it was authorized by Trump https://t.co/cQrJmxRzhp — Nawar Al Obaidi (@nawaralobaidi) January 30, 2025

Naturally the legacy media has for years been incurious about this particular subject.

Kash Patel needs to be confirmed.

Americans are tired of the narrative and outright lies. https://t.co/1aKJMpLx8d — Michael Gardner (@MWGardner80) January 30, 2025

The November election proved that very thing, but the Democrats will try hard to make sure a Patel confirmation doesn't happen.