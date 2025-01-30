Ryan Hamilton: 'Abortion Laws, Not Personal Ego & Narcissism, Are Why I'm Single Now'

In a completely unforeseen twist to the Ryan Hamilton saga that we brought to you in June of 2024, he has announced on X that his wife has left him. Just kidding, everyone with a brain saw that one coming.

Just to recap, last year Ryan Hamilton, a fairly unknown podcaster/radio host/musician, and his wife experienced a miscarriage in Texas, and Ryan saw an opportunity. He claimed that his wife was unable to receive care to manage her miscarriage due to Texas abortion laws. There's just one problem: Texas law clearly states that an act is NOT AN ABORTION if it is done to treat a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. There was nothing prohibiting any treatment for his wife, but did that stop him? No, he used his wife and dead child to propel himself into the spotlight and made the rounds of talk shows railing about abortion laws. Now he's single.

***Please Read*** Divorced? I still can't believe it's really happening. Marriage is difficult. Period. When you lose a baby, a baby that you desperately wanted, it becomes even harder. When you lose a baby the way we did, well...

I'm no longer just her husband.

I'm a daily… pic.twitter.com/pPVSofR1f3 — Ryan Hamilton (@TheRyanHamilton) January 30, 2025

His full post reads as such:

***Please Read*** Divorced? I still can't believe it's really happening. Marriage is difficult. Period. When you lose a baby, a baby that you desperately wanted, it becomes even harder. When you lose a baby the way we did, well... I'm no longer just her husband. I'm a daily reminder of the baby we lost, & the events that followed. Our home is no longer just our home. It's a house that carries the reminders, & conjures the mental pictures of the nightmare we experienced etc... This is a decision we have come to mutually, because it's what's best for Della. We will continue to do everything we can to give her the best life possible. Jess is an amazing mom. I'm forever thankful for the good times we had, & the amazing little girl we brought into this world. It's hard for me not to be angry at the Powers That Be. They didn't just make losing our baby more difficult than it ever should have been. They made our marriage impossible. It's something that doesn't get discussed as much. The fallout after you've been through something like what we've been through. It's hell. Why am I sharing? 2 reasons, really. 1) To save any gossip or speculation. 2) So you can continue to see the damage these abortion bans can do. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts & prayers.

Ryan, again, is blaming Texas abortion laws, but the reality here is that they simply didn't prevent, prohibit, or restrict any treatment or care for her miscarriage. No state in the U.S. prohibits or restricts miscarriage management. Not a single one. But what really grinds our gears is this little tidbit: 'I'm a daily reminder of the baby we lost.'

'I'. 'Me'. He is STILL making himself the center of this tremendous loss.

The truth is simple: spontaneous abortions (the clinical term for miscarriage) are not treated with induced abortions. The standard protocol is expectant management. This means that she would be examined to make sure she's not experiencing any signs of complications like sepsis, possibly admitted for observation depending on how far along she was when the miscarriage occurred or for any concerning symptoms, but she will likely be given medication like misoprostol (the medication in abortion pills which causes the uterus to contract) and sent home. This is standard operating procedure in the medical world. A D&C is not the go-to, its more or less the last resort.

When he described his wife as experiencing nausea, cramping, and bleeding? Unless those are severe, that's to be expected with a miscarriage. Doctors literally tell women they will experience these things.

Now, this writer is NOT belittling her experience. This is one of the absolute worst things a woman can ever go through...but having a husband who is more concerned about making a name for HIMSELF than caring for you while you go through it dang sure doesn't help.

Of course, there were tons of supportive comments, and we hope his wife knows that people out there are thinking about her and praying for her.

Ryan, I'm heartbroken to read this after everything you & your wife have endured. Unfortunately, people grieve differently & the trauma is often too much. I pray you both continue to heal, albeit separately. One day, Della will be old enough to understand you both put her 1st. ❤️‍🩹 — 🎬 Lisa JDC 🎼 (@lisajdc1971) January 30, 2025

I’m deeply saddened to read the hurt just continues. Sending blue hugs from a red state.

💙 — Reality Prisoner (@GunnersLdy) January 30, 2025

Ohhhhh I’m so sorry. Divorce after pregnancy loss is exceptionally common and for many reasons. Continue taking care of yourself and your daughter and extending grace to your ex-wife. You’ll all need it. 😞 — Sky Blue Designs®️ 🥶 (@SkyBlueBirdie) January 30, 2025

Obviously, most of the responses have been supportive of Ryan and his family. Others who were angered by his willful spread of medical misinformation had quite different thoughts. It is not an uncommon refrain on X that Ryan callously and selfishly pushed himself to the forefront of their loss at the expense of his own wife and her pain, and all to make himself the focus of their loss.

Which seems that he unquestionably did since all his posts about this tragedy include a selfie, but no photos of his wife. (To be fair, she may not have wanted him to take any photos of her to use for his journey to fame. We would not blame her in the slightest.)

This man is such a sleezeball.



He will squeeze every last drip of notoriety out of his poor wife he possibly can.



None of this is about his wife.



It’s all about him and his need for publicity.



This kind of man will always use a woman for his own advantage.



Gross. https://t.co/fYq9TIz8Cm — Sarah St. Onge ن ♀🦬 (@She_Brings_Joy) January 30, 2025

Blame abortions bans of course.

Why not for once leave that out of the picture? This is how you both chose to handle it which in this case is divorce. https://t.co/YCLznKkYNs — Ray-Ray Green☕️ (@Prolife_Texan__) January 30, 2025

You grotesquely exploited the tragic loss you and your wife experienced, lying non stop about abortion bans, and I see you haven’t stopped. Cruel, disingenuous man. — Riley (@Pnl0828) January 30, 2025

Welp.



Called it.



Unfortunate but true.



You took your wife’s personal trauma and used them to gain fame and notoriety for yourself.



You lifted yourself up on her pain. A tragic moment being used as your pinnacle of success. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) January 30, 2025

Last year, I warned you about Ryan Hamilton. A number of us who were following this story felt confident that divorce was on the horizon. The red flags were all there - the biggest of course being how he tried to capitalize on his wife's trauma. Perhaps if he'd spent less time… https://t.co/t5GYMhqsQW pic.twitter.com/xN5b3Xc9Km — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) January 30, 2025

Blaming a divorce on an abortion ban is a new one for me. https://t.co/ujHWrK1DvF — Dr. Poppy Daniels (@drpoppyBHRT) January 30, 2025

This man, who was supposed to love and cherish her, took the worst moment of her life, made it all about him, and then went on a speaking tour about it. All to advocate for the legal ability for other women to willfully kill their own LIVING children. That's just insult to injury, really. Can you imagine being married to a man who sees the loss of a child you loved and wanted as a reason why it should be legal to kill another still living child?? And then he still refuses to take responsibility and instead blames laws that weren't even applicable to any part of this tragedy.

I suppose this is the inevitable outcome of exploiting your wife’s grief over the death of your child in order to relentlessly publicly advocate for abortion laws that would not have saved your baby & only serve to fear monger women seeking miscarriage care 😮‍💨 https://t.co/gGsipcvdlE — RJK in her Catholic era 🇻🇦 (@mycatholicera) January 30, 2025

Perhaps Ryan could've used this as a chance to learn about these things and actually read the laws instead of making the rounds of talk shows and other media appearances advocating to overturn abortion laws, which incidentally is his main goal. Maybe he could've stopped treating his wife and the child he lost as a stepstool to fame, too?

They accessed abortion pills and didn’t get a D&C immediately when they demanded it - not bc of abortion bans, but because ‘watch-and-see’ is the standard of care.



And this guy is STILL blaming abortion bans for EVERYTHING.



I am terribly sorry that their marriage didn’t survive… https://t.co/pvE6dG5kCP — Violet Mello (@LilMotherHooker) January 30, 2025

PRECISELY.

Abortion bans now lead to divorce? That is really what you are arguing? Reductio ad absurdum. https://t.co/0G3hDmGGfj — Autistic Angel🦋🐢 (@AutisticCath) January 30, 2025

We would say that it's narcissism and ego that led to Ryan's split with his wife. His, not hers. He claims 'they made our marriage impossible.' No, sweetie, that was ALL you.

Our prayers are with his wife and daughter as they're still navigating their way through everything that has happened.