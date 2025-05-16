Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped...
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like...
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane...
Cuomo’s Great Escape: Ex-Gov Ditches Seniors Faster Than His COVID Accountability Promises
Robert Reich Rips Trump's Jet, Ignores Pals Like Sanders and AOC's Private Flights
Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committ...
Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot...
The Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025 Enters Its Third Week, Because of...
Louisiana Democrat's Epic Fail: Telling Parents They're Not Educators, and the Internet Sc...
The Media Are Using a Brain Dead Woman to LIE About Georgia Abortion...
Hillary Clinton Turns Off Replies, Asks a Question and Admits Obamacare Sucks All...
LAWSPLAINING: Twitter/X User Discovers Very Projectiony Blurb for James Comey’s New Novel
Defying the Mayor, Providence Rhode Island's Other Elected Commies Raise the Palestinian F...

BREAKING: Trump Voters Shell-Shocked as James Comey is Interviewed by Secret Service but Not Arrested

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:36 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared at the Washington Field Office of the U.S. Secret Service on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement says he’s being interviewed but was not arrested. Comey is in political and possibly legal hot water for posting a pic online of seashells arranged to read ‘8647.’ Many interpret that as a threat to kill President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

That’s probably right.

Some posters still hold out hope Comey will be charged but experience informs many that nothing of major consequence will happen.

That, or a good talking-to behind closed doors.

Commenters have visualized what they believe is going down.

Recommended

Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Come again, don’t be a stranger!

Comey has a new crime novel dropping in a few days. Many posters think this is a stunt to drum up interest in his book.

No doubt this will keep happening. Some Republican lawmakers are discussing a proposal that will block Comey from ever working for the federal government again. You just know Comey’s laughing in his sandy flip-flops over that.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FBI INVESTIGATION INTERVIEW JAMES COMEY SECRET SERVICE THREATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be Too Late
justmindy
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like James Comey (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committee (Thread)
Amy Curtis
The Great Starbucks Barista Revolt of 2025 Enters Its Third Week, Because of a DRESS CODE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates Warren Squire
Advertisement