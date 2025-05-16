BREAKING: Trump Voters Shell-Shocked as James Comey is Interviewed by Secret Service but Not Arrested

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared at the Washington Field Office of the U.S. Secret Service on Friday afternoon. Law enforcement says he’s being interviewed but was not arrested. Comey is in political and possibly legal hot water for posting a pic online of seashells arranged to read ‘8647.’ Many interpret that as a threat to kill President Donald Trump.

Here’s more. (READ)

BREAKING: Per multiple sources familiar to colleague @davidspunt & myself, former FBI Director James Comey met with the U.S. Secret Service in DC this afternoon, where he was interviewed about his now deleted “8647” seashell post. He was not arrested, it was a standard interview… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 16, 2025

Some posters still hold out hope Comey will be charged but experience informs many that nothing of major consequence will happen.

Comey: “I swear I didn’t mean anything by it.”



SS: “Ok, sounds good.” — M. A. Cummings (@M_A_Cummings) May 16, 2025

"Interviewed" = "Thank you for your time, Director Comey. We will drive you home now." — Whitesburg1862 (@whitesburg1862) May 16, 2025

Comey has a new crime novel dropping in a few days. Many posters think this is a stunt to drum up interest in his book.

You know this was intentional. He's promoting a book. — Sadie Inward (@Sadie_Inward) May 16, 2025

Comey and others will do it again and again because nothing ever happens to them. They know this. Duh. — Allis Chalmers (@ChalmersD17) May 16, 2025

One Nation,,, Under Fraud,,,, Clearly Visible,,,,, With Bribery And Corruption For All...Most corrupt nation on earth USA. — Allan M Paull (@chipin8511) May 16, 2025

No doubt this will keep happening. Some Republican lawmakers are discussing a proposal that will block Comey from ever working for the federal government again. You just know Comey’s laughing in his sandy flip-flops over that.