Obama and Biden STILL Work As a Team (Barack Asked a Question Recently and Joe Answered It Yesterday)

The side of the aisle that has spent the last few weeks following up the failed Harris-Walz "campaign of joy" approach with "Trump and his supporters are pretty much Hitler-loving Nazis" are now trying to distance themselves from Joe Biden's comment yesterday about Trump voters being "garbage."

Advertisement

The media's helping with the spin (the most laughable defense of Joe might be "it's because of his stutter") and Harris has said she thinks what her boss said isn't appropriate.

We certainly hope Barack Obama has been paying attention to all this, because, as Riley Gaines notes below, the former president had a question recently that has been answered:

Obama last week: "How did things get so divisive?"



The President of the United States last night: pic.twitter.com/fnwtB5bgKw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 30, 2024

Last week Barack Obama flashed his trademark lack of self-awareness when he said this about the state of politics:

Barack Obama: "I don't understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter." pic.twitter.com/OWj3uicQ1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

Yes, how in the world did that ever happen?

Here's just part of the answer to Obama's question:

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

We should also throw this optic on the list of answers to Obama's question about how politics got so toxic and divisive:

Obama ushered in an era of political divisiveness and would now like everybody to believe he's totally baffled how we got where we are. His old pal Joe just provided another self-awareness check.