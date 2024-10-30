A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed...
No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempts to Spin Biden's Garbage Remark Is a Huge FAIL
Biden Backstabs Kamala! Revenge for Forcing Him Out? 'Garbage' Fallout!
Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case...
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive...
Kindergarten Cop Endorses Kamala ... a Bond Beyond Politics, Nanny Impregnators Unite
VICTORY! SCOTUS Grants Virginia's Emergency Stay to Keep Non-Citizens Off the Voter Rolls
Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin
Ratio Alert! CBS News' Spin on Biden's 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters Has...
Kamala Harris Tries to Salvage Her Campaign From Joe Biden's Garbage Dump
Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
VIP
WH Social Media Team Scrambles to Extinguish Biden's 'Garbage' Fire (Is Joe TRYING...
'Busted Again'! Ex ICE Director Tom Homan Explains What '60 Minutes' Edited Out...

Obama and Biden STILL Work As a Team (Barack Asked a Question Recently and Joe Answered It Yesterday)

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on October 30, 2024
meme

The side of the aisle that has spent the last few weeks following up the failed Harris-Walz "campaign of joy" approach with "Trump and his supporters are pretty much Hitler-loving Nazis" are now trying to distance themselves from Joe Biden's comment yesterday about Trump voters being "garbage."

Advertisement

The media's helping with the spin (the most laughable defense of Joe might be "it's because of his stutter") and Harris has said she thinks what her boss said isn't appropriate. 

We certainly hope Barack Obama has been paying attention to all this, because, as Riley Gaines notes below, the former president had a question recently that has been answered:

Last week Barack Obama flashed his trademark lack of self-awareness when he said this about the state of politics:

Yes, how in the world did that ever happen?

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral
justmindy
Advertisement

Here's just part of the answer to Obama's question:

We should also throw this optic on the list of answers to Obama's question about how politics got so toxic and divisive:

Obama ushered in an era of political divisiveness and would now like everybody to believe he's totally baffled how we got where we are. His old pal Joe just provided another self-awareness check.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral
justmindy
No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's ALL THE CRINGE
Amy Curtis
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempts to Spin Biden's Garbage Remark Is a Huge FAIL
Doug P.
Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case to Dunk on Trump
Amy Curtis
Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin
Doug P.
Joe Biden's Trash Is Twitter's Treasure: The Best Memes From Biden and Harris's Garbage Night
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral justmindy
Advertisement