Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How We Got So Toxic and Divided

This writer is gonna do Barack Obama a solid and send him a mirror for a Christmas present. Maybe then he'll be able to figure out how American politics became so bitter, divisive, and toxic.

'Cause right now, he doesn't get it. Maybe looking at his reflection will jog his memory.

Barack Obama: "I don't understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter." pic.twitter.com/OWj3uicQ1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 22, 2024

The absolute chutzpah of this man.

Hmm, something about calling half the country supremacist terrorists idk — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 22, 2024

Yeah. Something about that.

It truly is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/5YwZP3iO2l — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 22, 2024

We may never know,

Obama pretending like he isn’t the one who caused all of this and that Biden & Harris aren’t the ones who made it worse. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) October 22, 2024

It's adorable that he thinks we don't remember this.

The guy who got his surrogates to call everyone racist who offered legitimate criticism of him and who used the pejorative term "tea-baggers" to refer to people who wanted to return to fiscal responsibility and limited government doesn't know how we got so divided, huh?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) October 22, 2024

He has no idea.

Wasn't him, surely.

Get this man a hot dog costume — Rev Dr Strangetweet (@lone_rides) October 22, 2024

Okay, laughed out loud at this.

*adds hotdog costume to package with mirror*

Here's a clue:



"Obama and his top campaign aides have engaged far more frequently in character attacks and personal insults than the Romney campaign" — Politico, Sept. 6, 2012 pic.twitter.com/j1bxBKt5gx — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) October 23, 2024

Romney. The guy Obama accused of giving a woman cancer, and the man Joe Biden said would put Black Americans back in chains.

Getting closer to solving this mystery.

It was when you and your party decided to label everyone on the right as homophobes, racists, deplorables, extremists, etc. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) October 23, 2024

Did he forget?

The magic was off the rose by 2012, so to get reelected, you unleashed nasty race division we had not seen in generations and which you had promised to get everyone beyond in 2008. https://t.co/o2C1OyVAMk — Eve Keneinan 𝛗☦️ن (@EveKeneinan) October 23, 2024

Hope and change went bye-bye almost as fast as Kamala's joy.

It’s almost as if a major political party adopted an ideology that divides every conceivable group of Americans into OPPRESSORS and OPPRESSED, called it “equity” and placed it at the center of politics. https://t.co/2JxwdmuMk0 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) October 22, 2024

Almost.

Says the guy who told black boyers that Mitt Romney wanted to put them back in chains.



Says the guy who wanted to make Catholic nuns pay for contraceptives and abortifacients.



Gee, gosh. How did we get here? https://t.co/Z3J1gkzdGc — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) October 22, 2024

How ever did we get here?

By Jove, we think we've solved it!

We're so divided and toxic because of Barack Obama.