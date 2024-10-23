Adam Carolla Absolutely BODIES Pete Buttigieg Over High-Speed Rail
Arsonist Wonders Why the House Is Burning Down: Barack Obama Doesn't Know How We Got So Toxic and Divided

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 23, 2024
meme

This writer is gonna do Barack Obama a solid and send him a mirror for a Christmas present. Maybe then he'll be able to figure out how American politics became so bitter, divisive, and toxic.

Advertisement

'Cause right now, he doesn't get it. Maybe looking at his reflection will jog his memory.

The absolute chutzpah of this man.

Yeah. Something about that.

We may never know,

It's adorable that he thinks we don't remember this.

Amy Curtis
He has no idea.

Wasn't him, surely.

Okay, laughed out loud at this.

*adds hotdog costume to package with mirror*

Romney. The guy Obama accused of giving a woman cancer, and the man Joe Biden said would put Black Americans back in chains.

Getting closer to solving this mystery.

Did he forget?

Hope and change went bye-bye almost as fast as Kamala's joy.

Almost.

How ever did we get here?

By Jove, we think we've solved it!

We're so divided and toxic because of Barack Obama.

Tags: BARACK OBAMA KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Advertisement
