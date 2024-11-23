Did Pam Bondi Really Steal a St. Bernard? Journalism Has Gone to The Dogs

Since replacing Matt Gaetz as Donald Trump's nominee for US Attorney General, Pam Bondi has been making quite a stir with our friends on the left side of the aisle. Bondi, the former Florida AG, is known for being a talented and skilled litigator. She is a strong and competent pick to lead The Justice Department.

As is common practice, the media scrutinizes a nominee, any nominee, especially a Republican nominee. Pam Bondi is no exception.

Since Watergate, there is no greater feather a journalist (we use the term loosely) can place in their hat than finding a story that takes down a politician. Digging through their past to find a story or scandal, the more salacious, the better, to tarnish the reputations of those seeking power.

While the motivation is often political, it is also monetary. Drama sells.

The New York Post has found a scandalous story about Pam Bondi. It will surely send shock waves through D.C. and even the nation.

Pam Bondi... You may want to sit down for this... Adopted a dog!

Well, that doesn't sound scandalous at all. It won't make a 'Sensational' headline.

How about 'Stole' a dog? That sounds far worse.

Pam Bondi being accused of stealing a dog is the headline they went with.

Pam did not steal a dog. She adopted a sickly St. Bernard named Tank from a Florida shelter and nursed him back to health.

The sordid spat goes back to 2005, when Tank’s owners, Steve and Dorreen Couture, put the St. Bernard in an animal shelter in Louisiana to ride out Hurricane Katrina. Tank was later turned over to the Pinellas Humane Society in Florida and ultimately adopted by Bondi, 59, who renamed him Noah, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Thousands of pets were separated from their families after Hurricane Katrina. The Pinellas Humane Society put Tank up for adoption. Tank was not in good health and was discovered to have heartworms. It was the dog's poor health that became the issue after the Coutures tracked Tank down.

Bondi argued Tank had been “severely neglected” and abused while in the care of the Coutures and contended it would be better if the dog stayed with her. “He was dying from heartworms. They had filled his heart,” she told the St. Petersburg Times. “I took a dog who was a walking skeleton. That’s what was wrong with him before the hurricane.” “If I thought I was sending him to a stable environment, where he would be cared for, as hard as it would be, I’d put him in my car and drive him back myself,” Bondi said.

The shelter was unaware that the original owners were looking for the dog and put him up for adoption. Pam adopted the dog then the original owners showed up looking for the dog. Concerns for the dog's health complicated what was otherwise a huge misunderstanding. In the end, the Clotures got their dog back.

So where's the accusation of theft?

That came five years latter when Bondi was running to be Florida's Attorney General.

“She stole my dog,” Dorreen Couture, who died in October, told the St. Petersburg Times in 2010 from her rebuilt Louisiana home.

In the tradition of the journalistic greats that came before them, like The Weekly Word News or the National Enquirer, The Post went to great lengths to find a scandal where it did not exist.

Well, at least they tried.

Jesus Christ. I’m currently doing an in-depth background check on the “journalist” that wrote this drivel. Hearing rumors of sexually assaulting a manatee, back in 2015. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) November 23, 2024

Who would do that to a poor manatee?

So she rescued a dog that the people couldn’t take care of and actually had heartworms and they criticized her for it. No good deed goes unpunished. Sad! — Daniel Foster (@Daniel_Foster_x) November 23, 2024

'No Good Deed Goes Unpunished' would have probably been a better headline.

Or maybe something like this.

"Pam Bondi saved a severely neglected dog in 2005." Fixed it for you. — 🇺🇸 Fore Right 🇺🇸 (@slicebrigade) November 23, 2024

It may not be scandalous, but at least it's accurate.

Now, here is a more believable headline.

@nypost once accused of being a journalistic organization.

Charges later dropped — Nigel🇳🇱 (@MoDaddySFO) November 23, 2024

Huge if true!

Seriously?



What’s next? Does she put her toilet paper on the dispenser the wrong way?



If this is all the media can dig up, her confirmation should sail through. — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) November 23, 2024

The toilet paper thing would be far more egregious than adopting a sick dog.

She adopted a neglected dog from a shelter, you hacks.#JournalismIsDead — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) November 23, 2024

Journalism may not quite be dead... YET.

But it has definitely gone to the dogs.