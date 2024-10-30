A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will...
NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a...
That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris...
Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)
A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed...
No Guns, Few Gamers: Kamala Harris Makes a Foray Into Fortnite, and It's...
Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempts to Spin Biden's Garbage Remark Is a Huge FAIL
Biden Backstabs Kamala! Revenge for Forcing Him Out? 'Garbage' Fallout!
Obama and Biden STILL Work As a Team (Barack Asked a Question Recently...
Sin of Omission: NYT Columnist Leaves Out Important FACTS About Nevada Abortion Case...
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive...
Kindergarten Cop Endorses Kamala ... a Bond Beyond Politics, Nanny Impregnators Unite
VICTORY! SCOTUS Grants Virginia's Emergency Stay to Keep Non-Citizens Off the Voter Rolls
Watch CNN Panelists' Faces When Scott Jennings Nukes Their Biden 'Garbage' Spin

Compare Report About Biden Damaging the Harris Campaign to What Trump Said During Debate With Kamala

Doug P.  |  5:10 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The White House is trying hard to pretend that Placeholder President Biden didn't say what everybody heard loud and clear last night about Trump and his supporters. Biden's remark put Kamala Harris in an awkward spot:

Advertisement

That from the candidate who has said nothing while many in her party (and the DNC media propaganda arm) have called Trump and those who support him Hitler-loving Nazis.

But the comment coming from Biden is one they're having trouble reeling back in, and even CNN has reported that Joe might have done damage to the Harris campaign:

Biden has done a number of things that Team Kamala doesn't appreciate, such as pointing out that Harris had a hand in all of this administration's signature initiatives that have made the economy worse and the border a disaster for the country. 

Which brings us to something Trump said during his one and only faceoff with Harris.

Another item for the "Trump was right" file has been spotted with this debate flashback. Watch:

Recommended

That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Georgia Voter Laws
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep, that's what Trump said about Biden and Harris during his debate with the candidate who was installed as the Dem nominee after the Left showed Joe to the door:

TRUMP [On Biden withdrawing from the presidential race]: He got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office. And you know what? I’ll give you a little secret. He hates her. He can’t stand her.

Remember not long ago when Biden put on a Trump hat? Yeah, maybe Trump's not wrong.

Way to go, Joe! This is the kind of "bipartisanship" we're here for. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Georgia Voter Laws
Amy Curtis
A Chinese Exchange Student Voted Illegally in Michigan ... But His Vote Will Likely Still Count
justmindy
Why You Should Be 'Never Kamala,' to Protect the Constitution (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral
justmindy
A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed Too Early and Must Re-Open
justmindy
NPR Media Guy Just Thinks President Biden Is an Old Man With a Stutter
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gonna LEAVE A MARK! Brian Kemp Takes Big Swipe at Kamala Harris Over Georgia Voter Laws Amy Curtis
Advertisement