Compare Report About Biden Damaging the Harris Campaign to What Trump Said During Debate With Kamala

The White House is trying hard to pretend that Placeholder President Biden didn't say what everybody heard loud and clear last night about Trump and his supporters. Biden's remark put Kamala Harris in an awkward spot:

Kamala Harris: "I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for." pic.twitter.com/zlKAhl4ZAx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024

That from the candidate who has said nothing while many in her party (and the DNC media propaganda arm) have called Trump and those who support him Hitler-loving Nazis.

But the comment coming from Biden is one they're having trouble reeling back in, and even CNN has reported that Joe might have done damage to the Harris campaign:

CNN’s Abby Phillip: Joe Biden “may have done some pretty significant harm” to Kamala Harris’ campaign by calling Trump supporters “garbage” pic.twitter.com/OzpKOLLIHc — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) October 30, 2024

Biden has done a number of things that Team Kamala doesn't appreciate, such as pointing out that Harris had a hand in all of this administration's signature initiatives that have made the economy worse and the border a disaster for the country.

Which brings us to something Trump said during his one and only faceoff with Harris.

Another item for the "Trump was right" file has been spotted with this debate flashback. Watch:

Yep, that's what Trump said about Biden and Harris during his debate with the candidate who was installed as the Dem nominee after the Left showed Joe to the door:

TRUMP [On Biden withdrawing from the presidential race]: He got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office. And you know what? I’ll give you a little secret. He hates her. He can’t stand her.

Remember not long ago when Biden put on a Trump hat? Yeah, maybe Trump's not wrong.

🚨 FRANK LUNTZ on CNN: "Joe Biden might've cost Kamala Harris the election." pic.twitter.com/IiQ8ex4fRm — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 30, 2024

Way to go, Joe! This is the kind of "bipartisanship" we're here for.