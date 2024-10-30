Karine Jean-Pierre's Attempts to Spin Biden's Garbage Remark Is a Huge FAIL

A YUGE Win for Pennsylvania Voters as a Judge Rules Early Voting Closed...
Doug P.  |  3:24 PM on October 30, 2024
Twitchy

As you now know, yesterday President Biden put the Harris campaign in a rough position by saying what he thinks out loud:

Biden said what he said and it's right there on tape.

But because the comment has put the Harris campaign in an awkward position by saying out loud something they actually believe (if Trump and his supporters can be "Hitler" and "Nazis" then "garbage" certainly isn't any worse), Karine Jean-Pierre was out doing her lying thing again today. Hillary Clinton made a cameo in spirit thanks to her notorious "basket of deplorables" remark in 2016. Here's KJP spinning herself straight into the ground: 

She kept being pressed and was clinging to the lies: 

KJP can dodge the matter all she wants but they can't reel back in what Biden said: 

“And just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico ‘a floating island of garbage.’ Well, let me tell you something … I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know… or Puerto Rico where I’m – in my home state of Delaware – they’re good, decent, honorable people,” Biden said during virtual remarks in a Voto Latino get-out-the-vote call meant to help Harris.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said, pausing for a moment before continuing. 

The "unity" president, ladies and gentlemen!

She sure is trying though.

Right!?

