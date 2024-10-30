CNN Does Chyron Cleanup Duty for Biden After 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters

After a few days of hyperventilating over jokes from a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally that the Left is trying to portray as a Nazi rally (Tim Walz is still doing that), the media's now "all hands on deck" to try and explain why President Biden did not call all Trump supporters "garbage" yesterday. Here's what Biden said:

Advertisement

And here is the video.



Joe Biden says that all of President Trump's supporters are "garbage."pic.twitter.com/YGkWVOwBMc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 30, 2024

Because satire is dead, there are actually "journalists" trying to blame what Biden said on his stutter. No, seriously.

But instead of trying to explain that what Biden said was unintentional, CNN was spotted lying about what he said and how it was phrased.

Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Here's the attempted chyron cleanup from CNN:

Look at the chyron. Biden did not say that. It’s an unequivocal lie.



This is CNN.



pic.twitter.com/SPSuk49BQp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 30, 2024

We couldn't be less shocked considering how absolutely shameless has gotten, and it's getting even worse as the election approaches.

The regime really sprung into action on this. It was a sight to behold. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 30, 2024

This is so infuriating. They have been in hysteria over these dumb jokes by a roast comic. The president says something way worse and they just disappear it. It’s insane. — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) October 30, 2024

Biden, the Dems and media are going to have to settle on a narrative for Trump supporters.

Going to need a calendar to remember which days I’m a Nazi and which days I’m garbage.



Also, are we pouncing or seizing today? Anyone? — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 30, 2024

It's all so confusing.