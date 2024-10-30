CNN Does Chyron Cleanup Duty for Biden After 'Garbage' Remark About Trump Supporters

Tim Walz Triples-Down on Dangerous Hitler/Nazi Rhetoric Aimed at Trump and His Supporters
Doug P.  |  9:24 AM on October 30, 2024
Meme

After a few days of hyperventilating over jokes from a comedian at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally that the Left is trying to portray as a Nazi rally (Tim Walz is still doing that), the media's now "all hands on deck" to try and explain why President Biden did not call all Trump supporters "garbage" yesterday. Here's what Biden said:

Because satire is dead, there are actually "journalists" trying to blame what Biden said on his stutter. No, seriously

But instead of trying to explain that what Biden said was unintentional, CNN was spotted lying about what he said and how it was phrased.  

Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Here's the attempted chyron cleanup from CNN:

We couldn't be less shocked considering how absolutely shameless has gotten, and it's getting even worse as the election approaches. 

Biden, the Dems and media are going to have to settle on a narrative for Trump supporters.

It's all so confusing. 

