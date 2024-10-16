Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the...
Bret Baier Explains Desperate Measures Harris' Staff Took to Shorten the Interview BEFORE It Even Started

Doug P.  |  10:45 PM on October 16, 2024
Kamala Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News was such a disaster that it brought to mind the presidential debate that caused the Democrats to show Joe Biden the door and install the VP in his place. 

Wednesday night we told you that Team Harris clearly knew the interview wasn't going in their candidates' favor when they were seen trying to shut it down just a few minutes into the Harris/Baier chat. But as it turns out Kamala's handlers were obviously trying to make sure the event was as short as possible even before it even began. 

Harris and her staff knew Fox News wanted the interview tapes and prepped for Baier's 6 p.m. broadcast, and things were delayed as much as possible. It's almost as if Kamala's people knew it wasn't going to go well -- and they were right: 

Kamala's campaign obviously prefers the much more Dem-friendly climes of a Stephen Colbert of Howard Stern softball interview: 

All along the way, Harris' answer to every question was "but DONALD TRUMP..."

So much for Harris doing any remotely challenging interviews. It went so bad for Kamala that the Trump War Room posted the entire interview and we wouldn't be surprised if some of it ends up in Trump ads.

"Mission accomplished" on both fronts. But still, it was a train wreck for her campaign. Even Tim Walz might have done a better job.

We'd be beyond shocked if that ever happened.

