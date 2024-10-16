Bret Baier Explains Desperate Measures Harris' Staff Took to Shorten the Interview BEFORE It Even Started

Kamala Harris' interview with Bret Baier on Fox News was such a disaster that it brought to mind the presidential debate that caused the Democrats to show Joe Biden the door and install the VP in his place.

Advertisement

Wednesday night we told you that Team Harris clearly knew the interview wasn't going in their candidates' favor when they were seen trying to shut it down just a few minutes into the Harris/Baier chat. But as it turns out Kamala's handlers were obviously trying to make sure the event was as short as possible even before it even began.

Harris and her staff knew Fox News wanted the interview tapes and prepped for Baier's 6 p.m. broadcast, and things were delayed as much as possible. It's almost as if Kamala's people knew it wasn't going to go well -- and they were right:

Bret Baier just said Kamala showed up at 5:17pm despite a promise the interview would start at 5pm and last for 30 minutes to give Fox enough time to turn around the taped interview for his 6pm show.



Kamala didn’t want a live interview then started the taped interview almost 20… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 17, 2024

Kamala's campaign obviously prefers the much more Dem-friendly climes of a Stephen Colbert of Howard Stern softball interview:

Kamala’s filibustering is so much worse when you hear how they cut the time short:



Baier: “We were supposed to start at 5. This was the time they gave us. Originally we were going to do 25 or 30 minutes... they came in and said maybe 20. The Vice President came in around 5:15.“ pic.twitter.com/Ld3t0Po8ly — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 16, 2024

All along the way, Harris' answer to every question was "but DONALD TRUMP..."

This is insane.



Confirmed by Bret Baier, Kamala Harris’ team tried to shorten the interview at the last minute and then arrived 15 minutes late. pic.twitter.com/4KVl05288q — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 17, 2024

So much for Harris doing any remotely challenging interviews. It went so bad for Kamala that the Trump War Room posted the entire interview and we wouldn't be surprised if some of it ends up in Trump ads.

Doing everything she can to say she came on Fox, without having to answer any questions. — Based & Biased (@basedandbiased1) October 16, 2024

"Mission accomplished" on both fronts. But still, it was a train wreck for her campaign. Even Tim Walz might have done a better job.

No way she does Joe Rogan after this….No way.. — MichaelBrian (@MICHAELBRIAN1) October 17, 2024

We'd be beyond shocked if that ever happened.