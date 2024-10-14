Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz

Yesterday there were some network Sunday show hosts who were utterly embarrassed by their guests who exposed their pro-Dem bias for all to see, but perhaps the most impressive shredding took place on ABC after host Martha Raddatz tried to fact-check Trump running mate JD Vance on Venezuelan gang members in the country illegally. Here's how it turned out for Raddatz:

Raddatz: "The incidents were limited to a handful of apartment complexes... A handful!"@JDVance: "Do you hear yourself? Only a handful of apartment complexes were taken over by Venezuelan gangs and Donald Trump is the problem and not Kamala Harris' open border?"



🔥 pic.twitter.com/VY4Ai35YJk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Let's face it, Raddatz got beclowned and you'd think the media would stop trying to do "gotcha" stuff on JD Vance, because it always backfires on them.

However, being media hacks means never having to admit you might have been wrong, because here's how ABC reported on what happened during that interview:

Look at the way ABC is framing @JDVance absolutely embarrassing Martha Raddatz on TV earlier today.



Truly pathetic! https://t.co/jbuI4cKK7N pic.twitter.com/ONPZ3ydOBz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Shameless as always.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has the "fixed it for you" version right here:

The honest headline is that Vance absolutely OBLITERATED an unprepared, smarmy, repulsively uneducated and partisan Raddatz in a debate during her Democrat program. https://t.co/MGd5Sn32Mu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 13, 2024

Outlets like ABC News are too smug to ever admit somebody got the best of them and actually be honest about what happened.

Weird how every republican interview is a debate, lol. So true. — Fore Right 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🌭 🥧 (@slicebrigade) October 13, 2024

And every Democrat interview is a discussion about how bad Trump and other Republicans are.

