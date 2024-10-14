WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic...
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris...
Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Assigns Blame for Reason Kamala Harris Is Not...
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties...
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump...
LET THEM FIGHT! Growing Tensions Between Biden and Team Harris Spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E ......
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding From THEM...
Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage by 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up...
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using...
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.

Mollie Hemingway Fixes ABC News' Pathetic Spin After JD Vance Embarrassed Martha Raddatz

Doug P.  |  12:00 PM on October 14, 2024
Meme

Yesterday there were some network Sunday show hosts who were utterly embarrassed by their guests who exposed their pro-Dem bias for all to see, but perhaps the most impressive shredding took place on ABC after host Martha Raddatz tried to fact-check Trump running mate JD Vance on Venezuelan gang members in the country illegally. Here's how it turned out for Raddatz

Advertisement

Let's face it, Raddatz got beclowned and you'd think the media would stop trying to do "gotcha" stuff on JD Vance, because it always backfires on them.

However, being media hacks means never having to admit you might have been wrong, because here's how ABC reported on what happened during that interview: 

Shameless as always.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has the "fixed it for you" version right here:

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Outlets like ABC News are too smug to ever admit somebody got the best of them and actually be honest about what happened. 

And every Democrat interview is a discussion about how bad Trump and other Republicans are.

***

Related:

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and Kamala's Southern Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Biatch PLEASE! White Women WRECK Lea Thompson for Racist, INSANE Rant About Trump Taking LAND From Women
Sam J.
YUP, He HATES Her --> 10 Sources (!!!) Detail 'Tensions' Between Team Harris and Biden in DELISH Thread
Sam J.
Harris Agreeing to Fox News Grilling From Bret Baier Can Only Mean 'Panic Stations at Kamala HQ'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement