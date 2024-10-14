Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care About

Everybody remembers what the Dems and media were claiming back when Joe Biden was still the presumed Democrat nominee and was running for reelection. "This is the best version of Biden ever," insisted people like Joe Scarborough. Biden's VP Kamala Harris also claimed that Biden was totally fit for office while other Democrats said that behind closed doors the president was sharp as a tack.

Advertisement

Now that the Dems have shoved Biden out the door in favor of Kamala Harris, the Left along with many in the media (as you'll hear in a second) are obsessing over Trump's mental and physical condition and demanding answers. The media marching orders have gone out:

Donald Trump refuses to release his medical records, and he is unwilling to meet for a second debate.



Why does his staff want him to hide away? Are they afraid that people will see that he is too weak and unstable to lead America? — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 13, 2024

On "Meet the Press" yesterday, host Kristen Welker did her job as she sees it by picking up those talking points and running with them during her interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Fortunately Johnson helped show other Republicans how to approach media clowns who didn't care about Biden's obvious decline but are now demanding to see Trump's lipid panel:

Wow! Hats off to Speaker Mike Johnson on Meet the Press this morning. He would not let Kamala's spokesperson, Kristen Welker, get away with any of the lies she was trying to push, and his reaction to the "cholesterol" question was priceless 👏 pic.twitter.com/21BGAr7j7i — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 13, 2024

That was a nice redirect to what people actually are concerned about! People are struggling to afford groceries while Biden and Harris' open border policies have allowed countless criminals to stroll illegally into the U.S. and "journalists" won't stop asking questions until they're given Trump's triglyceride level.

The American people don't care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump.



They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's policies put them in that situation.



The Left and the media continue to ignore the… https://t.co/sK5XxHHbQI — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) October 13, 2024

The lefty media's attempts to distract and deflect from the disaster that the Biden-Harris years have been are only going to intensify going forward, and they can't be allowed to get away with it.

None of them were interested in Joe Biden’s medical records even though we had people dressed up in Easter Bunny costumes shooing Biden away from the crowd and questions. https://t.co/M3pkoFXBEM — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) October 14, 2024

Absolutely destroyed her, this was priceless. https://t.co/jFLr7YQnbX — Rob Dett〽️er (@rjdettmer) October 13, 2024

JD Vance is another Republican who often gives a master class in how to handle the hack lib media.