BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM...
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage By 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up...
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using...
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While...
Liberals Say Trump Is Homophobic. This Group Begs to Differ.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Mindy Robinson Claims She Personally Knows the Alleged Third Trump Assassin, Calls BS...
VIP
Tim Walz's Hunting Photo Op Shows Democrats Have Never Met Actual Men
BREAKING: Third Assassination Attempt on Trump? AND HE’S OUT ON BAIL?!?!?
MISINFORMATION ALERT! Joe Biden Lies AGAIN About House Fire When Speaking to Hurricane...
Yeah, That's Not It: Fort Worth Newspaper Blames Gerrymandering for Texas Being Red
DESPERATE Kristen Welker Makes a FOOL of Herself Insisting Donald Trump Release His...
Fox News Shares How Former President Trump Says He Plans to Use Tariffs...
Tim Walz Says No One's Talking About Gun Confiscation, Gets WRECKED by Videos...

Mike Johnson Schools Trump-Obsessed 'Meet the Press' Host on What Voters ACTUALLY Care About

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on October 14, 2024
Townhall Media

Everybody remembers what the Dems and media were claiming back when Joe Biden was still the presumed Democrat nominee and was running for reelection. "This is the best version of Biden ever," insisted people like Joe Scarborough. Biden's VP Kamala Harris also claimed that Biden was totally fit for office while other Democrats said that behind closed doors the president was sharp as a tack. 

Advertisement

Now that the Dems have shoved Biden out the door in favor of Kamala Harris, the Left along with many in the media (as you'll hear in a second) are obsessing over Trump's mental and physical condition and demanding answers. The media marching orders have gone out:

On "Meet the Press" yesterday, host Kristen Welker did her job as she sees it by picking up those talking points and running with them during her interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Fortunately Johnson helped show other Republicans how to approach media clowns who didn't care about Biden's obvious decline but are now demanding to see Trump's lipid panel:

That was a nice redirect to what people actually are concerned about! People are struggling to afford groceries while Biden and Harris' open border policies have allowed countless criminals to stroll illegally into the U.S. and "journalists" won't stop asking questions until they're given Trump's triglyceride level.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

The lefty media's attempts to distract and deflect from the disaster that the Biden-Harris years have been are only going to intensify going forward, and they can't be allowed to get away with it.

JD Vance is another Republican who often gives a master class in how to handle the hack lib media.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Stanley Kubrick's Daughter Uses HER War Face ENDING Lefties Whining About Trump Using 'Full Metal Jacket'
Sam J.
Mindy Robinson Claims She Personally Knows the Alleged Third Trump Assassin, Calls BS on the Accusation
Aaron Walker
D'OH! TOOL Joe Scarborough ROASTED for Pushing Kamala's LIE About Trump Hiding While ... BLOCKING Replies
Sam J.
'Do Some RESEARCH!' Non-Vetting Democrat Veteran Held Hostage By 'Fake News' Gets Wake-Up Call (Watch)
Warren Squire
BAWK BAWK BAWK! Even TIME Magazine Calls Kamala Out for Hiding from THEM and LOL We're Officially DEAD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement