Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to another Monday! We here at Twitchy hope you can handle this Monday better than Tim Walz can handle a shotgun, but we’re gonna help you start it off right just in case.

Advertisement

Here’s our weekly selection of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

We could use a deep tissue massage right around our Suriname, to be honest.

We don't think, its instinct pic.twitter.com/5CbMlLe6TN — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 10, 2024

Yes, ladies, it's a thing. Bro didn't even bring stall use into the equation.

Hyperventilating as I read this. pic.twitter.com/bdJDLXb0PN — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) October 7, 2024

This is horrifying.

LOL! True story.

Oh no! When he realizes, it's going to be a case of Enter Sadman. You know who could cheer him up? Yep, the Master of Puppies.

We'll see ourselves out.

(Language warning.)

Find me in the bathroom cracking up at this for hours pic.twitter.com/JgVPRThVMc — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 12, 2024

LOLOLOL! This is awesome.

Happy Saturday, X. Been a helluva week, and I am emotionally wrung out. Here's a chuckle we all need. 😀 pic.twitter.com/8tfhqPvSr4 — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 12, 2024

Yes! We love it! 😂

HAHA! He had the drive-through lady rolling!

Slap Cackle Pops pic.twitter.com/VYZjw3t8TE — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 12, 2024

BOOM! Well done, sir! 😂

He's just fine though.

HA! You all knew we'd have to include some Walz hunting photo op memes!

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Walz goes hunting pic.twitter.com/aKlaxWxvXC — Silent Memejority (@memejority) October 13, 2024

Bwahaha!

Y'all are crazy down there in Florida.

If you felt physical pain whilst watching this video, you were probably born in the 80s or 90s. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEXqxOnPKv — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 13, 2024

You young folks don't even understand the scars this one's going to cause for GenXer's. 😂

We have a rider down. 🧹🎃 pic.twitter.com/8Uzl8ZbZc7 — Judianna (@Judianna) October 12, 2024

Hillary? You good?

We are HOWLING! 😂

Somedays I just love AI so much pic.twitter.com/QgSPMeOcKb — Justin Joque (@jjoque) October 10, 2024

If Trump wins in November, there are going to be some Thanksgiving dinners that require both kinds of dressings. 😂

no it’s fine I’ll just starve pic.twitter.com/2PlrCr2UTx — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 13, 2024

LOL.

at the end of my rope, bestie pic.twitter.com/Fi6xXmkKCR — gabsmashh (@gabsmashh) October 11, 2024

We feel this one deep in our bones.

Advertisement

Unarmed robbery sent me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kqIyi4ZSfj — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 13, 2024

'Not the Second Amendment'. LOL!

What an awesome young lady to embrace (mentally) who she is and have fun with it. We love her!

It was a dark time, folks. It's painful to relive. Just know that everything we do, we do it for you.

This is what a nice prank looks like pic.twitter.com/gL29XJ3K5o — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 12, 2024

LOL! The responses were so good!

I spit out my coffee!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iHqc2VigVp — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 11, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Stages of eating fast food



🔊 … sound on pic.twitter.com/JxP6B9OCYd — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 12, 2024

This is too accurate. 😂

HAHA! Been there. Done that.

i know that was painful 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8PsAhcFPY — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 12, 2024

Ouch! He needs to start with the man in the … rearview mirror.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

LOL! So good.

(Language warning.)

HAHAHA!

LOL. Great response!

The way my jaw DROPPED pic.twitter.com/RRqegfn9dD — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) October 12, 2024

Okay, she totally sold it. Respect. 😂

Advertisement

This is the only correct opinion https://t.co/PTVA3ENBSN pic.twitter.com/iu2CSweBeJ — Spanky McDutcherson 🔸 (@thatdutchperson) October 11, 2024

LOLOLOL!

GM pic.twitter.com/eP9OvR9WCN — Jon Awe𝕏ome - Best Life 🇺🇸 (@RealStarMan) October 13, 2024

The struggle is real. LOL.

She's just like us though! 😂😂😂

I pay internet for this pic.twitter.com/Y3qCR6ik43 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 13, 2024

Whoever set this up is awesome.

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

For our classic comedy selection of the week, check out these outtakes from the filming of Tommy Boy. Spade and Farley were so great together!

If you've never seen Tommy Boy, do yourself a favor. The deer scene alone is worth it. 😂

Meme distribution is tough work pic.twitter.com/jK5syFiEK0 — 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 13, 2024

Tell us about it! LOL.

That's it for this week, folks! Now get out there and destroy this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer an unscripted interview question!

Until we meme again …