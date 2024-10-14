Monday Morning Meme Madness

Mindy Robinson Claims She Personally Knows the Alleged Third Trump Assassin, Calls BS...
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on October 14, 2024
Welcome back to another Monday! We here at Twitchy hope you can handle this Monday better than Tim Walz can handle a shotgun, but we’re gonna help you start it off right just in case.

Here’s our weekly selection of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.

We could use a deep tissue massage right around our Suriname, to be honest.

Yes, ladies, it's a thing. Bro didn't even bring stall use into the equation.

This is horrifying.

LOL! True story.

Oh no! When he realizes, it's going to be a case of Enter Sadman. You know who could cheer him up? Yep, the Master of Puppies.

We'll see ourselves out.

(Language warning.)

LOLOLOL! This is awesome.

Yes! We love it! 😂

HAHA! He had the drive-through lady rolling!

BOOM! Well done, sir! 😂

He's just fine though.

HA! You all knew we'd have to include some Walz hunting photo op memes!

And we're dead. 💀💀💀

Bwahaha!

Y'all are crazy down there in Florida.

You young folks don't even understand the scars this one's going to cause for GenXer's. 😂

Hillary? You good?

We are HOWLING! 😂

If Trump wins in November, there are going to be some Thanksgiving dinners that require both kinds of dressings. 😂

LOL.

We feel this one deep in our bones.

'Not the Second Amendment'. LOL!

What an awesome young lady to embrace (mentally) who she is and have fun with it. We love her!

It was a dark time, folks. It's painful to relive. Just know that everything we do, we do it for you.

LOL! The responses were so good!

LOLOLOL!

This is too accurate. 😂

HAHA! Been there. Done that.

Ouch! He needs to start with the man in the … rearview mirror.

LOL! So good.

(Language warning.)

HAHAHA!

LOL. Great response!

Okay, she totally sold it. Respect. 😂

LOLOLOL!

The struggle is real. LOL.

She's just like us though! 😂😂😂

Whoever set this up is awesome.

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

For our classic comedy selection of the week, check out these outtakes from the filming of Tommy Boy. Spade and Farley were so great together!

If you've never seen Tommy Boy, do yourself a favor. The deer scene alone is worth it. 😂

Tell us about it! LOL.

That's it for this week, folks! Now get out there and destroy this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer an unscripted interview question!

Until we meme again …

