Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to another Monday! We here at Twitchy hope you can handle this Monday better than Tim Walz can handle a shotgun, but we’re gonna help you start it off right just in case.
Here’s our weekly selection of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X this week.
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/YQpoAgXy5Z— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 7, 2024
We could use a deep tissue massage right around our Suriname, to be honest.
We don't think, its instinct pic.twitter.com/5CbMlLe6TN— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 10, 2024
Yes, ladies, it's a thing. Bro didn't even bring stall use into the equation.
Hyperventilating as I read this. pic.twitter.com/bdJDLXb0PN— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) October 7, 2024
This is horrifying.
October 10, 2024
LOL! True story.
Good morning, X. 😄— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 7, 2024
No regerts! pic.twitter.com/0PnYVRX6D5
Oh no! When he realizes, it's going to be a case of Enter Sadman. You know who could cheer him up? Yep, the Master of Puppies.
We'll see ourselves out.
(Language warning.)
Find me in the bathroom cracking up at this for hours pic.twitter.com/JgVPRThVMc— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 12, 2024
LOLOLOL! This is awesome.
Happy Saturday, X. Been a helluva week, and I am emotionally wrung out. Here's a chuckle we all need. 😀 pic.twitter.com/8tfhqPvSr4— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 12, 2024
Yes! We love it! 😂
OH NO pic.twitter.com/AfBwFv6Xii— THE CATMAN (2022) (@JUSTcatmeme) October 7, 2024
HAHA! He had the drive-through lady rolling!
Slap Cackle Pops pic.twitter.com/VYZjw3t8TE— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 12, 2024
BOOM! Well done, sir! 😂
Recommended
October 12, 2024
He's just fine though.
October 13, 2024
HA! You all knew we'd have to include some Walz hunting photo op memes!
No, Tim. 😂 pic.twitter.com/kFiZDBcJpS— 🇺🇸 Inga 🇺🇸 (@Inga_C8) October 13, 2024
And we're dead. 💀💀💀
Walz goes hunting pic.twitter.com/aKlaxWxvXC— Silent Memejority (@memejority) October 13, 2024
Bwahaha!
Real 😂 pic.twitter.com/ir0HFJpOK7— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) October 12, 2024
Y'all are crazy down there in Florida.
If you felt physical pain whilst watching this video, you were probably born in the 80s or 90s. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mEXqxOnPKv— Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) October 13, 2024
You young folks don't even understand the scars this one's going to cause for GenXer's. 😂
We have a rider down. 🧹🎃 pic.twitter.com/8Uzl8ZbZc7— Judianna (@Judianna) October 12, 2024
Hillary? You good?
Nature is beautiful 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ToIqCWTBhO— Rock (@TheCensoredRock) October 14, 2024
We are HOWLING! 😂
Somedays I just love AI so much pic.twitter.com/QgSPMeOcKb— Justin Joque (@jjoque) October 10, 2024
If Trump wins in November, there are going to be some Thanksgiving dinners that require both kinds of dressings. 😂
no it’s fine I’ll just starve pic.twitter.com/2PlrCr2UTx— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) October 13, 2024
LOL.
at the end of my rope, bestie pic.twitter.com/Fi6xXmkKCR— gabsmashh (@gabsmashh) October 11, 2024
We feel this one deep in our bones.
Unarmed robbery sent me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kqIyi4ZSfj— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 13, 2024
'Not the Second Amendment'. LOL!
What an awesome young lady to embrace (mentally) who she is and have fun with it. We love her!
October 11, 2024
It was a dark time, folks. It's painful to relive. Just know that everything we do, we do it for you.
This is what a nice prank looks like pic.twitter.com/gL29XJ3K5o— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 12, 2024
LOL! The responses were so good!
I spit out my coffee!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iHqc2VigVp— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) October 11, 2024
LOLOLOL!
Stages of eating fast food— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 12, 2024
🔊 … sound on pic.twitter.com/JxP6B9OCYd
This is too accurate. 😂
October 12, 2024
HAHA! Been there. Done that.
i know that was painful 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8PsAhcFPY— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) October 12, 2024
Ouch! He needs to start with the man in the … rearview mirror.
Good morning, X. 😀 pic.twitter.com/gg2ihB6dyF— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) October 13, 2024
LOL! So good.
(Language warning.)
October 13, 2024
HAHAHA!
October 12, 2024
LOL. Great response!
The way my jaw DROPPED pic.twitter.com/RRqegfn9dD— Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) October 12, 2024
Okay, she totally sold it. Respect. 😂
This is the only correct opinion https://t.co/PTVA3ENBSN pic.twitter.com/iu2CSweBeJ— Spanky McDutcherson 🔸 (@thatdutchperson) October 11, 2024
LOLOLOL!
October 13, 2024
The struggle is real. LOL.
October 13, 2024
She's just like us though! 😂😂😂
I pay internet for this pic.twitter.com/Y3qCR6ik43— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) October 13, 2024
Whoever set this up is awesome.
October 12, 2024
HAHA!
😂🤣😄 pic.twitter.com/tYW5DobCZS— 🔥•𝓜𝔂𝓼𝓽𝓲𝓬 𝓐𝓻𝓻𝓸𝔀 ➶ (@MysticArrow8) October 13, 2024
LOLOLOL!
For our classic comedy selection of the week, check out these outtakes from the filming of Tommy Boy. Spade and Farley were so great together!
October 11, 2024
If you've never seen Tommy Boy, do yourself a favor. The deer scene alone is worth it. 😂
Meme distribution is tough work pic.twitter.com/jK5syFiEK0— 🦇 Duchess of Spooky Season 🎃 (@AnnaDsays) October 13, 2024
Tell us about it! LOL.
That's it for this week, folks! Now get out there and destroy this Monday like Kamala Harris trying to answer an unscripted interview question!
Until we meme again …
Join the conversation as a VIP Member