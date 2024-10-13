LOL WUT? New Republic Says Kamala Harris Built a 'Grassroots Campaign' and Get...
VIP
Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' Did to Their Polling

Doug P.  |  10:15 AM on October 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Harris-Walz campaign has faced a number of challenges that they need to overcome, and two of those problems are named Kamala and Tim. Team Harris also is trying to differentiate Kamala from Joe Biden and his policies that she also supported while attempting to use Tim Walz to build support among male voters, who they have a big problem with. 

Recently the Harris campaign tried to put the Democrat nominee "out there" a little more, including interviews with "60 Minutes" and total softball chats with Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern and the morons at "The View." It became clear that Harris can't even handle the easy interviews without coming across incredibly cringe. As for Walz, the campaign's "man-focused media blitz" culminated in photo ops like this:

It's always important for a politician who's hunting to make it look as genuine as possible by wearing gear that looks brand new and having the person doing the recording standing in front of you instead of trailing behind:

Couple that with Harris answering basic questions about how she would help the middle class with long stories about her childhood and the polling has to have shifted.

It has -- just not in the way Harris and Walz would like. Nobody's buying their fake and manufactured campaign: 

Harris saying recently that there's nothing she would have done differently from Joe Biden can't have helped either.

If that's accurate it's quite a swing away from Harris. As of right now the Real Clear Politics Electoral College map has Trump with an EC landslide, but things can change quickly. 

Indeed. Just imagine where Harris' numbers would be if the country had a remotely honest and objective media.

