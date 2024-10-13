Take a Look at What Harris' Campaign Shift and Walz's 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' Did to Their Polling

The Harris-Walz campaign has faced a number of challenges that they need to overcome, and two of those problems are named Kamala and Tim. Team Harris also is trying to differentiate Kamala from Joe Biden and his policies that she also supported while attempting to use Tim Walz to build support among male voters, who they have a big problem with.

Recently the Harris campaign tried to put the Democrat nominee "out there" a little more, including interviews with "60 Minutes" and total softball chats with Stephen Colbert, Howard Stern and the morons at "The View." It became clear that Harris can't even handle the easy interviews without coming across incredibly cringe. As for Walz, the campaign's "man-focused media blitz" culminated in photo ops like this:

NEW: Governor Tim Walz struggles to load his gun while going pheasant hunting in Minnesota to impress male voters.



Walz is trying to impress young men by doing "manly" things as Kamala Harris struggles with male voters.



Governor Walz hopes to convince men that he is very manly… pic.twitter.com/okc33jc0nh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2024

It's always important for a politician who's hunting to make it look as genuine as possible by wearing gear that looks brand new and having the person doing the recording standing in front of you instead of trailing behind:

WATCH: Tampon Tim poses for the cameras during his "hunting" trip today.



No poorly orchestrated photo op can mask the fact that Tim Walz is a freak. pic.twitter.com/VjiiAqehQz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

Couple that with Harris answering basic questions about how she would help the middle class with long stories about her childhood and the polling has to have shifted.

It has -- just not in the way Harris and Walz would like. Nobody's buying their fake and manufactured campaign:

New NBC News National Poll

(1,000 RV; 10/4-8; MOE +/- 3.1%)



Trump 48%

Harris 48%



Last month (post-debate)

Trump 44%

Harris 49% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) October 13, 2024

Harris saying recently that there's nothing she would have done differently from Joe Biden can't have helped either.

NBC POLL: There has been a five-point swing to President Trump over the last month — with the race now tied at 48%.



The poll also finds Americans view "the Trump presidency more favorably than the Biden presidency." pic.twitter.com/fzc3PFjC9c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 13, 2024

If that's accurate it's quite a swing away from Harris. As of right now the Real Clear Politics Electoral College map has Trump with an EC landslide, but things can change quickly.

I don’t believe in polls, at all..

But if this is true,

HOW TF DO YOU DROP 5 POINTS IN A MONTH??? https://t.co/OwCiR6mhxW — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) October 13, 2024

If we had an honest press Kamala would be 30 points down.



If she wins, and she just might, it will be because of the state-run media. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 13, 2024

Indeed. Just imagine where Harris' numbers would be if the country had a remotely honest and objective media.