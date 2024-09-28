Border Patrol Union Keeps Truth Nuking Harris Over Phony Concern About a Secure Border

Sad Terrorist Noises: AP Mourns Loss of Colleague With Glowing Headline About Hezbollah...
Doug P.  |  9:09 AM on September 28, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris visited a section of the Arizona southern border, which is strange because she's been the "border czar" for several years now. 

What else is strange is that Harris said yesterday that she'll secure the border if elected president, which just a couple of years ago she insisted that the border was secure. Compare and contrast:

The alternate reality Team Harris tried to create yesterday might have set a record for a political campaign. On the same day ICE admitted that thousands of illegals released into the U.S. have criminal records (it sure looks like Trump was right about that whole "they're emptying out their prisons and sending them here" thing) Harris decided it was a good time to do some gaslighting at the border: 

The Border Patrol union released an initial scathing statement while Harris was at that section of the border pretending to care about securing the area, and they've followed up with some posts that call BS on the VP and her fake concern: 

The Harris campaign would appreciate it if everybody forgot where she's been and what she's said over the last nearly four years. 

On top of it all, Harris blamed Trump for all the existing problems. 

That's because Harris was busy smearing the Border Patrol and other border agents.

Remember this one?

Border Patrol officers would have been fully justified if they'd have turned their backs to Harris because of her smears, lies and deflections. Flashback:

 
 

Now Harris is pretending to be joined at the hip with border security and wants to help them in any way possible? Please.

