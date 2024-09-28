Border Patrol Union Keeps Truth Nuking Harris Over Phony Concern About a Secure Border

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris visited a section of the Arizona southern border, which is strange because she's been the "border czar" for several years now.

What else is strange is that Harris said yesterday that she'll secure the border if elected president, which just a couple of years ago she insisted that the border was secure. Compare and contrast:

Everything you need to know 👇pic.twitter.com/qVwnxI0wDo — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 28, 2024

The alternate reality Team Harris tried to create yesterday might have set a record for a political campaign. On the same day ICE admitted that thousands of illegals released into the U.S. have criminal records (it sure looks like Trump was right about that whole "they're emptying out their prisons and sending them here" thing) Harris decided it was a good time to do some gaslighting at the border:

Kamala: "The United States is a sovereign nation and I believe we have a duty to set rules at our border and enforce them. And I take that responsibility very seriously."



Unreal gaslighting.pic.twitter.com/n9GrMG1zOZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2024

Border czar for 3 1/2 years and this is her first visit. Just 20 million illegal invaders too late. amazing. https://t.co/Fp9qEqj5qs — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 28, 2024

The Border Patrol union released an initial scathing statement while Harris was at that section of the border pretending to care about securing the area, and they've followed up with some posts that call BS on the VP and her fake concern:

Vice president Harris has ignored the border problem she created for over three years. She goes down there for 20 minutes for a photo op and decides to repeat some of the things the NPBC has said before. But again, where has she been the last 3 1/2 years? — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 28, 2024

The Harris campaign would appreciate it if everybody forgot where she's been and what she's said over the last nearly four years.

VP Harris asserted in Arizona that CBP needed more resources.



We have apprehended over 8 million illegal immigrants over the last 4 years and now you realize we need more help 38 days before the election. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 28, 2024

On top of it all, Harris blamed Trump for all the existing problems.

Fact check on Harris speech in Douglas, Arizona:



Today, VP Harris claimed that she played a role in increasing Border Patrol Agent overtime pay.



This couldn't be further from the truth. As with all things border related she was no where to be found when we needed her. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 28, 2024

That's because Harris was busy smearing the Border Patrol and other border agents.

Remember this one?

Did you ever get the apology for being lied about with the "whipping migrants" farce?



The one where they chose to play racial outrage rather than support the difficult jobs you have? https://t.co/0cwm6DViGf — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) September 28, 2024

Border Patrol officers would have been fully justified if they'd have turned their backs to Harris because of her smears, lies and deflections. Flashback:

Now Harris is pretending to be joined at the hip with border security and wants to help them in any way possible? Please.