ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris Campaign

Today Kamala Harris visited the southern border for just the second time, which doesn't seem like a lot for a "border czar" who is now pretending to have been tough on lawbreakers and securing the border.

Kamala Harris has a new ad up claiming she wants to secure the border and is the best candidate to do so. Kamala and Biden have allowed 10 million+ illegals in during their term. This ad may be the biggest political ad lie in our lives. Truly: pic.twitter.com/tmgjfmyPxI — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 27, 2024

If Harris ever did any serious interviews maybe somebody could ask her why she's not doing anything about it NOW.

The truth of the matter is that Biden and Harris opened up the border on day one in office, and since then millions and millions of people have entered the U.S. illegally.

This is part of the result:

BREAKING: In a stunning letter sent to @RepTonyGonzales by ICE, the agency reveals there are currently 13,000+ noncitizens convicted of homicide & 15,000+ noncitizens convicted of sexual assault who are roaming the US as part of ICE’s non-detained docket.https://t.co/KgS5DAWzV9 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

We'd say "unbelievable," but unfortunately considering the mass dereliction of duty on border security from Biden and Harris, along with the Mayorkas' DHS, it really isn't very surprising:

As of July 21, 2024, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket—13,099 criminally convicted MURDERS!



Americans deserve to be SAFE in our own communities. pic.twitter.com/fIoCAduJ9M — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 27, 2024

What could possibly go wrong?

“It’s a jaw dropper to say the least” — Fox’s @BillMelugin_ on new ICE data showing huge number of border migrants with convictions pic.twitter.com/mxe2ZG2p4t — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 27, 2024

Trump got impeached for a phone call, but Biden and Harris allowed this to happen and nobody's doing anything.

HOLY SH!T



13,000 illegals convicted for homicide & 16,000 convicted for r*pe are in the U.S.



AND THIS IS THE OFFICIAL NUMBERpic.twitter.com/wdcen9Qyf5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2024

If that's the number they're admitting to, imagine how much worse it might actually be.

One HECK of a Friday news dump: Kamala Harris allowed:



13,000 illegals convicted of homicide

15,000 convicted of sexual assault

425,431 known criminals



to be released into America in the last four years.



REMINDER: Kamala let criminals in on purpose.pic.twitter.com/B61rV7Dshw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 27, 2024

In a sane world this would mean the end of the Harris campaign, but there will be millions of voters who will, for some reason, want more of the same. It might even get worse under Harris and that would be all by design... again.

I can feel the cultural enrichment already. — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) September 27, 2024

Unreal. Trump is right again a-they opened the prisons. — Butterscotch (@Butters09016449) September 27, 2024

This is beyond requiring impeachment and removal of both Biden and Harris.



This is treason. https://t.co/V9cqBFL3rf — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 27, 2024

And consider the timing of this letter - dated to Congressman Gonzales the day before VP Kamala Harris visits the border (tonight). Methinks ICE may be a little fed up with the border czar... https://t.co/lOLb4k8gW9 — Kerri Urbahn (@Kerri_Kupec) September 27, 2024

They are fed up. The Border Patrol union's statement on Harris' visit to the border made that abundantly clear.

***

