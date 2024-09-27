Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From...
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in...
Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What...
SPEAKS VOLUMES: White House Declines to Say If They'd Consider Iran Assassinating Trump...
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many...
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting...
Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics: Joe Biden Repeats Phony Stat on Guns Being...
Zelensky for Harris?! Liberals BRAINWASH Their Kids!
What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players
Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris...

ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris Campaign

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on September 27, 2024
Harris screenshot meme

Today Kamala Harris visited the southern border for just the second time, which doesn't seem like a lot for a "border czar" who is now pretending to have been tough on lawbreakers and securing the border. 

Advertisement

If Harris ever did any serious interviews maybe somebody could ask her why she's not doing anything about it NOW.

The truth of the matter is that Biden and Harris opened up the border on day one in office, and since then millions and millions of people have entered the U.S. illegally. 

This is part of the result:

We'd say "unbelievable," but unfortunately considering the mass dereliction of duty on border security from Biden and Harris, along with the Mayorkas' DHS, it really isn't very surprising:

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

What could possibly go wrong?

Trump got impeached for a phone call, but Biden and Harris allowed this to happen and nobody's doing anything.

If that's the number they're admitting to, imagine how much worse it might actually be.

In a sane world this would mean the end of the Harris campaign, but there will be millions of voters who will, for some reason, want more of the same. It might even get worse under Harris and that would be all by design... again.

Advertisement

They are fed up. The Border Patrol union's statement on Harris' visit to the border made that abundantly clear.

***

Related:

WOOF! WATCH Tim Walz Squirm and Sputter Trying to Answer If He Thinks There's a Crisis at the Border

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
justmindy
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike
Amy Curtis
Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)
Sam J.
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.
Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From State Docs
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement