Gretchen Whitmer: Harris Doesn't Take Tough Qs Because She's a Happy Warrior Who Can Answer Tough Qs

The Democrat effort to run out the clock until the election continues, as does the constant contradictions, flip-flops and dodging.

Among media types who seem a bit irked at the lack of Harris-Walz availability for questions is CNN's Jake Tapper, who last week was told this by a Harris adviser:

Advertisement

You can't make this up.



Jake Tapper asked Kamala Senior Adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms why Kamala isn't doing more interviews.



Her response: "She's a very busy person."pic.twitter.com/Cn1bAjw1FZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2024

Harris is "very busy," but certainly not answering questions that don't come in scripted form from supporters like Oprah Winfrey.

Over the weekend Tapper interviewed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the phony "happy warriors" spin about Harris and Walz made another appearance. Whitmer explained that Harris won't take tough questions because she's not afraid of tough questions, or something. Watch:

TAPPER: Will Kamala ever do interviews or press conferences where she takes actual questions in unscripted environments?



Harris campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer: "They are happy warriors!" pic.twitter.com/bK64R2OXrf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 22, 2024

More laughable spin from Team Harris.

Gretchen Whitmer absurdly claims that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz "have shown that they are happy warriors. They are able to answer tough questions."



🤣🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/bbCxWuJZof — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 22, 2024

Last month Whitmer did firmly tie Harris to the policies of Joe Biden, which was helpful... for the Trump campaign.

Can any democrat answer a direct question? Anyone? pic.twitter.com/4ILjz9xM3k — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 22, 2024

There's also a drastic shortage of "journalists" willing to ask Democrats any of those tough questions.

Translation: Kamala & Tampon Tim are scared... pic.twitter.com/exPTwgextL — Belvy Benjamin Button (@BelvyBenjamin) September 22, 2024

It's also worth noting that the Harris and Walz interviews (on those rare occasions they do them) are mostly softball sessions while Trump and Vance's are often far more combative.