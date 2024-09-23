Angry Staffer INSISTS We Listen to 750 Trump-Hating Nat Sec Toadies, Hilariously Melts...
Gretchen Whitmer: Harris Doesn't Take Tough Qs Because She's a Happy Warrior Who Can Answer Tough Qs

Doug P.  |  9:20 AM on September 23, 2024
AngieArtist

The Democrat effort to run out the clock until the election continues, as does the constant contradictions, flip-flops and dodging. 

Among media types who seem a bit irked at the lack of Harris-Walz availability for questions is CNN's Jake Tapper, who last week was told this by a Harris adviser:

Harris is "very busy," but certainly not answering questions that don't come in scripted form from supporters like Oprah Winfrey.

Over the weekend Tapper interviewed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and the phony "happy warriors" spin about Harris and Walz made another appearance. Whitmer explained that Harris won't take tough questions because she's not afraid of tough questions, or something. Watch:

More laughable spin from Team Harris.

Last month Whitmer did firmly tie Harris to the policies of Joe Biden, which was helpful... for the Trump campaign.

There's also a drastic shortage of "journalists" willing to ask Democrats any of those tough questions.

It's also worth noting that the Harris and Walz interviews (on those rare occasions they do them) are mostly softball sessions while Trump and Vance's are often far more combative.

