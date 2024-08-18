The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With...
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews...
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala,...
The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary...
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves...
'PEAK Irony!' Guess What 'Walls Don't Work' Democrats Are Putting Up Around Their...
Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the...
When You've Lost Geraldo -- Even He Knows Kamala's Housing Plan Is A...
Photo of Kamala Harris 'Literally' Made Supporter Gasp; 'She's Perfect'
James Carville: GOP Supports Israel Because 'The Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians'
In a HILARIOUS Political Ad, Trump Reminds Americans Exactly How Broke They Really...
The Hill: Democrats Might Still Invoke the 25th Amendment
New York Times: The Time Has Come to Charge Hunter Biden as a...
You've GOT to be Kidding: DNC Attendees Will Have Chances for FREE Vasectomies...

MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy Disasters

Doug P.  |  12:30 PM on August 18, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The Democratic National Convention begins tomorrow and the anti-wall, "photo ID requirements are racist and wrong" lefties have already had a wall put up around the site and will be checking photo IDs for entry

Advertisement

Placeholder President Joe Biden will be speaking on Monday night, as far away from Kamala Harris' acceptance speech Thursday evening could put him, and the VP's campaign will work hard to try and make everybody forget that Harris has been joined at the hip to every one of Biden's policies. 

The Biden White House and other Democrats, however, have been helpfully reminding that Harris co-owns "Bidenomics" and the border mess. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did just that this morning while also serving up laughable praise about the historic greatness of Joe's presidency: 

Hilarious! Biden was such a great president that the Dems knew they had to get rid of him or face a certain landslide defeat in November. 

But it was nice of Whitmer to remind everybody that Harris has had a major role in Biden's "signature accomplishments" that were so great the Democrat nominee wants nothing to do with them.

Recommended

Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Many of these clips can be followed up with, "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message!"

The Harris campaign keeps trying to pick the lock on those cuffs and get their candidate as far away from Biden as possible.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC
Grateful Calvin
The End of America Will Quickly Ensue: Alarming Post Shows What'll Happen With Kamala's Price Controls
Amy Curtis
The Goofy 'Defund the Police' Contingent REALLY Wanted Police When They Encountered 'Scary' Matt Walsh
justmindy
WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala, Supporting Trump
Amy Curtis
Thanks to Kamunism, a Whole Bunch of Women Are About to Vote Themselves Out of the Job Market (VIDEO)
Amy Curtis
Is It 'Commie-La'? Don Lemon Is the Latest to Get Offended Over the Pronunciation of Kamala
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is That Kamala's Crowd or Just the Bread Line? Donald Trump Hilariously Previews the Chicago DNC Grateful Calvin
Advertisement