MORE Trump Ad Material? Gretchen Whitmer Firmly Ties Kamala Harris to Biden's Policy Disasters

The Democratic National Convention begins tomorrow and the anti-wall, "photo ID requirements are racist and wrong" lefties have already had a wall put up around the site and will be checking photo IDs for entry.

Placeholder President Joe Biden will be speaking on Monday night, as far away from Kamala Harris' acceptance speech Thursday evening could put him, and the VP's campaign will work hard to try and make everybody forget that Harris has been joined at the hip to every one of Biden's policies.

The Biden White House and other Democrats, however, have been helpfully reminding that Harris co-owns "Bidenomics" and the border mess. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did just that this morning while also serving up laughable praise about the historic greatness of Joe's presidency:

Harris campaign co-chair Gretchen Whitmer: Kamala Harris and Biden are "partners" in their failures pic.twitter.com/T8VATghEmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2024

Hilarious! Biden was such a great president that the Dems knew they had to get rid of him or face a certain landslide defeat in November.

But it was nice of Whitmer to remind everybody that Harris has had a major role in Biden's "signature accomplishments" that were so great the Democrat nominee wants nothing to do with them.

It’s nice of the Harris campaign to keep making commercials for Trump with their sound bites. — Arthur M. (@BigRedWave3) August 18, 2024

Many of these clips can be followed up with, "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message!"

Gretchen wouldn’t mind if Kamala loses actually. She wants to run in 2028 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) August 18, 2024

Kamala is handcuffed to Biden...I think we gotta tell that story🙃 — The Counterer (@The_Counterer) August 18, 2024

The Harris campaign keeps trying to pick the lock on those cuffs and get their candidate as far away from Biden as possible.