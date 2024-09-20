Team Kamala Tells Jake Tapper Her Schedule is Much Too Busy to Take Interviews (WATCH)

Earlier today, we told you about an interview Kamala's HUSBAND did with 'Good Morning, America'. It seemed strange he can do interviews, but she refuses to do so. Today, Jake Tapper asked just about that.

You can't make this up.



Jake Tapper asked Kamala Senior Adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms why Kamala isn't doing more interviews.



Her response: "She's a very busy person."pic.twitter.com/Cn1bAjw1FZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 20, 2024

Oh, well American voters certainly don't want to interrupt her very full day. Pardon!

If she’s too busy to give interviews now, she’s unfit to be president. https://t.co/PnMsGDCh0J — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 20, 2024

That seems fair.

Imagine applying for a job, then telling the recruiting officer you’re too busy to do an interview. https://t.co/ahsMlUF1k6 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 20, 2024

The only person who would do that is someone who feels entitled to the job, much like Kamala Harris.

She should be busy with interviews. https://t.co/IMMysF4s69 — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) September 20, 2024

The obvious follow-up question is, "What TF is she 'busy' with if she's not talking to anybody in the press?"



But Tapper is too much of a squish to follow-up his own legitimate question when it's a Democrat. If it were a Republican, Tapper would be hectoring them over the inane… https://t.co/dRdW1HngVm — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 20, 2024

It definitely called for a follow up question.

these people are so arrogant https://t.co/D6xi7HOUbJ — Miguel 🇺🇸 (@fredalmighty22) September 20, 2024

Too busy doing what, dodging interviews? https://t.co/eWn5hCKoKh — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) September 20, 2024

Apparently.

Y'all, she's busy. She's very, very busy. This is hard. https://t.co/HThqQHsTPb — Cathi Warren, friend of writers (@CathiKingWarren) September 20, 2024

The poor lady needs a spa day!

Hey @jaketapper, when will you and your lib colleagues grow a pair and demand availability to real questions? https://t.co/f2H3l6ilnE — Mike Pajakowski (@MikeyPaj) September 20, 2024

It was good he asked the question, but it would be nice to know what Team Kamala sees as more important than talking to the American people.

They said she isn't responsible for any of the WH business so she should be free to do interviews for this job she wants. Sounds like she's got plenty of free time for that. https://t.co/pO3e8cmhII — Kristin (@Kristin75635031) September 20, 2024

This is completely disqualifying. https://t.co/czACiP3iR2 — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 20, 2024

This feels less like an election and more like a test of just how stupid democrats are. Wish I was more confident in the results. https://t.co/sVyn90Q0w2 — Old White Men (@OldWhiteMen) September 20, 2024

Truer words have not been spoken.

They honestly couldn’t care less about the media.



They know the media is a compliant arm of the Harris-Walz campaign so it’s not a concern for them. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 20, 2024

Exactly. Democrats know the media will do their bidding, so there is no reason to pay them any attention.