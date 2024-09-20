FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination...
OH REALLY NOW? Kamala Harris Blamed Inflation on 'Price Gouging', Admits VERY FEW...
The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at...
'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers...
Christopher Rufo Ably Debunks Disgusting False Claims Pushed by the 'Youngkin Tiki Torch'...
JD Vance Shuts Liars at Kamala HQ DOWN for Accusing Him of 'Running...
Democratic VP Hopeful Tim Walz Multitasks as a Fake Mechanic and a Lying...
You Mad, Bro? Gavin Newsom Is TICKED OFF About Californians Democratically Supporting Crim...
Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues...
Kamala Harris Plans to Give Speech in Atlanta to LIE to the Nation...
Twitter Wonders 'Who's in Charge' After Jill Biden Shockingly Presides Over Cabinet Meetin...
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Ruined School Lunches and Now is Tackling America's...
Rules for Thee: Kamala Harris Was Singing a VERY Different Tune About Self-Defense...
Scott Jennings Makes CNN Panelists' Heads Explode With Reality Check About Source of...

Team Kamala Tells Jake Tapper Her Schedule is Much Too Busy to Take Interviews (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier today, we told you about an interview Kamala's HUSBAND did with 'Good Morning, America'. It seemed strange he can do interviews, but she refuses to do so. Today, Jake Tapper asked just about that.

Advertisement

Oh, well American voters certainly don't want to interrupt her very full day. Pardon!

That seems fair.

The only person who would do that is someone who feels entitled to the job, much like Kamala Harris.

Recommended

The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event
justmindy
Advertisement

It definitely called for a follow up question.

Apparently.

The poor lady needs a spa day!

It was good he asked the question, but it would be nice to know what Team Kamala sees as more important than talking to the American people.

Advertisement

Truer words have not been spoken.

Exactly. Democrats know the media will do their bidding, so there is no reason to pay them any attention.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT JAKE TAPPER KAMALA HARRIS HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event
justmindy
'No One Is Coming for Your Gas Stove': Look at How New Yorkers Cook After Hochul Cut Off Their Gas
Amy Curtis
Jim Acosta Asks Harris Spox What Kind of Gun She Owns, Non-Answer Ensues (Katie Pavlich Provides a Clue)
Doug P.
Christopher Rufo Ably Debunks Disgusting False Claims Pushed by the 'Youngkin Tiki Torch' Reporter
justmindy
JD Vance Shuts Liars at Kamala HQ DOWN for Accusing Him of 'Running From the Press' and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
FANNING THE FLAMES: Democrats Continue to Call Trump a 'Threat' Despite TWO Assassination Attempts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Florida Watchdog Reporter for 'USA Today' Highlights a Very Telling Sign at DeSantis Event justmindy
Advertisement