Kamala Harris' Husband Explains Why She's Not Responsible for Biden WH Failures (With ZERO Pushback)

Doug P.  |  12:09 PM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We're not sure of the exact score, but we'd be willing to bet that Kamala Harris' husband Doug has taken more questions in sit-down interviews (not counting the ones done with pro-Dem cheerleaders like Oprah Winfrey) than his wife, who is the Democrat presidential nominee.

The Harris campaign's strategy so far has been to avoid serious interviews/press conferences all while trying to pretend that Kamala Harris, who is the current Vice President and cast the deciding Senate votes in major pieces of Dem legislation, has had nothing to do with anything that's happened during the Biden presidency.

Emhoff had the softest of softball interviews this morning, and he was asked if his wife is responsible for any of what we've seen the last nearly four years. Harris then went from the person who bragged about being the "last person in the room" with Biden when the Afghanistan withdrawal was decided upon, to a completely powerless bystander the entire time: 

Naturally there was ZERO pushback to that response.

The same network the last debate was on? Shocker.

They definitely want to have it both ways.

Now they say Harris represents a "new way forward," all while she represents the old way forward that made everything worse.

