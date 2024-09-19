Hillary Clinton MELTS Projection Detectors With Trump Warnings During 'Morning Joe' Fawn-Fest

Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton said that there should be a "deterrence" for spreading misinformation, possibly including throwing Americans in jail. After Clinton's interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show she should lead by example and check herself into a prison cell immediately.

Clinton is promoting her fourth memoir (imagine how many Hillary would have written if she'd actually ever become president), and naturally made a stop at the leading cable net when it comes to spreading DNC propaganda.

As @tomselliott noted, it wasn't exactly a hard-hitting interview. The second question Hillary was hit with was, we're not joking, "you are aging beautifully and have so much energy, what's your secret?"

MSNBC's @JoeNBC first two questions to Hillary Clinton:



— My conservative friends don't understand why I have lways loved you so much [admittedly not a question but it took him several minutes]



— You are aging beautifully and have so much energy ... what is your secret?… pic.twitter.com/qdQDMIIxRc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2024

The level of fawn in that interview put Bambi to shame.

But Clinton was also given plenty of time to display her trademark shamelessness, lack of self-awareness and penchant for psychological projection:

Hillary: "[The Trump] campaign wants people to be afraid & filled w/ anger & hatred, & trying to hurt other people, it’s so terrible & so un-American, & now we have with, you know, Kamala Harris & Tim Walz, two happy warriors, two people who will fight for us." pic.twitter.com/vXELKU7F1k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2024

Harris is on tape years ago saying the government should kick in the doors of law abiding gun owners to make sure they’re behaving responsibly. So keep in mind what Hillary and the Dems' definition of a “happy warrior” is.

Don't be drinking anything when watching this doozy:

Hillary: Trump is "filled with grievance & rage" & has a record of "abusing power" pic.twitter.com/d6XcBndk0X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 19, 2024

Oh come on!

It's just amazing.

I would absolutely love any member of the press to ask the follow up question when they start spewing BS like this. "Give us a few examples of the hatred and bigotry" — Conservative Caveman (@ChiefPatriot70) September 19, 2024

That would require submitting to a serious interview conducted by a non-hack journalist. Wouldn't it be fun to watch Megyn Kelly interview Hillary Clinton? That of course will never happen.

grievance & rage is all Hillary Clinton has ever known https://t.co/AvcivPng3F — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) September 19, 2024

Apparently it's too much to ask that even the hacks in the tank for the Dems might at some point ask Hillary why her "election denial" is just fine while it's a "grave threat to democracy" when a Republican questions the results of an election.

FLASHBACK: Hillary Clinton 5 years ago today called President Donald Trump "an illegitimate president."



Hillary Clinton is an election denier. pic.twitter.com/w34rvVf9UH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 19, 2024

As usual, it's OK when they do it.