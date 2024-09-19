NEW (and WTAF?!): Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks DAMNING DEETS About Latest Attempt on...
Hillary Clinton MELTS Projection Detectors With Trump Warnings During 'Morning Joe' Fawn-Fest

Doug P.  |  9:35 AM on September 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier this month, Hillary Clinton said that there should be a "deterrence" for spreading misinformation, possibly including throwing Americans in jail. After Clinton's interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show she should lead by example and check herself into a prison cell immediately. 

Clinton is promoting her fourth memoir (imagine how many Hillary would have written if she'd actually ever become president), and naturally made a stop at the leading cable net when it comes to spreading DNC propaganda.

As @tomselliott noted, it wasn't exactly a hard-hitting interview. The second question Hillary was hit with was, we're not joking, "you are aging beautifully and have so much energy, what's your secret?"

The level of fawn in that interview put Bambi to shame. 

But Clinton was also given plenty of time to display her trademark shamelessness, lack of self-awareness and penchant for psychological projection:

Harris is on tape years ago saying the government should kick in the doors of law abiding gun owners to make sure they’re behaving responsibly. So keep in mind what Hillary and the Dems' definition of a “happy warrior” is.

Don't be drinking anything when watching this doozy:

Oh come on!

It's just amazing.

That would require submitting to a serious interview conducted by a non-hack journalist. Wouldn't it be fun to watch Megyn Kelly interview Hillary Clinton? That of course will never happen.

Apparently it's too much to ask that even the hacks in the tank for the Dems might at some point ask Hillary why her "election denial" is just fine while it's a "grave threat to democracy" when a Republican questions the results of an election. 

As usual, it's OK when they do it. 

