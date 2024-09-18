Now It Looks Like More Than Just Pagers Are Exploding in Hezbollah Hands and Pockets

As we told you yesterday, Hezbollah's attempt to get around Israel's advanced tech surveillance by using pagers did not go well for them.

The death toll from the exploding pagers that injured thousands of Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon has risen to 12, including two young children, Lebanese authorities said Wednesday — as the terrorist group warned Israel to brace for “harsh punishment” over the massacre. Nearly 3,000 people were left wounded when the hand-held devices started exploding nearly simultaneously Tuesday afternoon in a deadly attack that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed on “Israeli aggression.” The injured included Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who suffered serious head injuries and lost an eye, according to Iranian state-run news outlet al-Mehr.

Advertisement

The thousands of explosions launched a million memes on social media, but the story doesn't end there.

Townhall's Katie Pavlich reports about what appears to be stage two of the operation:

It continues!



There are additional explosions happening now in Lebanon. This time Hezbollah phones and other communication devices are exploding. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2024

Devices in cars and homes too https://t.co/LyLFLj32Hh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2024

Five killed and 500 injured so far in the second round of Hezbollah terrorist device explosions — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2024

At this point Hezbollah terrorists are probably afraid to even use Post-It Notes.

BREAKING IN LEBANON: Israel just blew up thousands of two-way radios which were used by Hezbollah terrorists in a second wave of its intelligence operation which started on Tuesday with the explosions of Hezbollah pager devices. pic.twitter.com/UnQlG7Xx2Y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024

Another view of the two-way radios exploding at the funeral for the son of a Hezbollah MP who was killed in yesterday’s "pager explosion". pic.twitter.com/850ODyl7cw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 18, 2024

BREAKING:



All types of electric devices owned by Hezbollah operatives are now blowing up in Lebanon and the region.



Apart from pagers and walkie-talkies, other devices such as fingerprint devices, solar power systems and radios are now exploding too pic.twitter.com/JLjsK2w7co — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 18, 2024

Hezbollah must be wondering what's coming next.