Miami Herald: Disparaging Tim Walz's Military Service Insults Millions of Patriots

Now It Looks Like More Than Just Pagers Are Exploding in Hezbollah Hands and Pockets

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on September 18, 2024
AngieArtist

As we told you yesterday, Hezbollah's attempt to get around Israel's advanced tech surveillance by using pagers did not go well for them

The death toll from the exploding pagers that injured thousands of Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon has risen to 12, including two young children, Lebanese authorities said Wednesday — as the terrorist group warned Israel to brace for “harsh punishment” over the massacre. 

Nearly 3,000 people were left wounded when the hand-held devices started exploding nearly simultaneously Tuesday afternoon in a deadly attack that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have blamed on “Israeli aggression.” 

The injured included Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who suffered serious head injuries and lost an eye, according to Iranian state-run news outlet al-Mehr.

The thousands of explosions launched a million memes on social media, but the story doesn't end there.

Townhall's Katie Pavlich reports about what appears to be stage two of the operation

At this point Hezbollah terrorists are probably afraid to even use Post-It Notes. 

Hezbollah must be wondering what's coming next.

