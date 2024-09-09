Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War
Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of Winning Are Getting Worse

Doug P.  |  2:01 PM on September 09, 2024
Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

As we told you yesterday, a fresh New York Times/Siena College poll has caught the attention of the Democrats, and not in a good way for them: 

Combine that with Nate Silver's election and swing state forecasts which keeps the bad news coming for the Democrats:

Each new Nate Silver forecast is better news for the Trump campaign and indicate the Harris-Walz honeymoon is over, and the "joy" shtick isn't flying. 

It's all too much for Bette Midler, who is singing the blues and sensing a conspiracy: 

LOL!

It can't possibly be that Harris' "run out the clock" strategy without having serious one-on-one interviews or press conferences is turning off voters. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's far more likely to be what's going on here. 

