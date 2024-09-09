Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of Winning Are Getting Worse

As we told you yesterday, a fresh New York Times/Siena College poll has caught the attention of the Democrats, and not in a good way for them:
BREAKING: New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading nationally 48% to 47%.— David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) September 8, 2024
Harris is running way behind the past Two Democrat Nominees.
In Sept 2016, The NYT poll had Clinton +2
In Sept 2020, The NYT poll had Biden +8
This poll is very bad news for Harris.
Combine that with Nate Silver's election and swing state forecasts which keeps the bad news coming for the Democrats:
#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast (9/8)— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2024
🟥 Trump: 63.8% (new high)
🟦 Harris: 36%
——
Swing States: chance of winning
Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 64-36%
Michigan - 🔴 Trump 54-46%
Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump 53-47%
Arizona - 🔴 Trump 77-23%
North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 75-25%
Georgia - 🔴… pic.twitter.com/psf6phH98l
Each new Nate Silver forecast is better news for the Trump campaign and indicate the Harris-Walz honeymoon is over, and the "joy" shtick isn't flying.
It's all too much for Bette Midler, who is singing the blues and sensing a conspiracy:
Who bought #NateSilver and how much did he go for?— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 9, 2024
LOL!
It can't possibly be that Harris' "run out the clock" strategy without having serious one-on-one interviews or press conferences is turning off voters.
Recommended
Bette is mad that Kamala August has ended and the reality of her unpopularity is setting in.— 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 9, 2024
That's far more likely to be what's going on here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member