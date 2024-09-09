Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of Winning Are Getting Worse

As we told you yesterday, a fresh New York Times/Siena College poll has caught the attention of the Democrats, and not in a good way for them:

BREAKING: New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump leading nationally 48% to 47%.



Harris is running way behind the past Two Democrat Nominees.



In Sept 2016, The NYT poll had Clinton +2



In Sept 2020, The NYT poll had Biden +8



This poll is very bad news for Harris. — David D. Chapman (@davidchapman141) September 8, 2024

Combine that with Nate Silver's election and swing state forecasts which keeps the bad news coming for the Democrats:

#Latest @NateSilver538 Forecast (9/8)



🟥 Trump: 63.8% (new high)

🟦 Harris: 36%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

Michigan - 🔴 Trump 54-46%

Wisconsin - 🔴 Trump 53-47%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 77-23%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 75-25%

Georgia - 🔴… pic.twitter.com/psf6phH98l — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 8, 2024

Each new Nate Silver forecast is better news for the Trump campaign and indicate the Harris-Walz honeymoon is over, and the "joy" shtick isn't flying.

It's all too much for Bette Midler, who is singing the blues and sensing a conspiracy:

Who bought #NateSilver and how much did he go for? — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 9, 2024

LOL!

It can't possibly be that Harris' "run out the clock" strategy without having serious one-on-one interviews or press conferences is turning off voters.

Bette is mad that Kamala August has ended and the reality of her unpopularity is setting in. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 9, 2024

That's far more likely to be what's going on here.