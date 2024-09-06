Liz Cheney Announces More Endorsements and ALL This Might End Up in a Trump (or Ted Cruz) Ad

FACT CHECK: John Fugelsang Gets Nuked From Orbit After Saying Gun Violence Only...
Doug P.  |  3:35 PM on September 06, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier this week we told you that "Republican" Liz Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris has excited yet another person who used to be an alleged conservative, the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin. 

Hey, what actual conservative wouldn't endorse the most left-wing presidential candidate in an awfully long time (if not of all time). Well, no actual conservative would do that, but TDS dictates a willingness to destroy the country as founded in order to save it from Trump.

During an event in Texas, Liz Cheney made another endorsement and announced who her father would be voting for. The former congresswoman who got wiped out in her primary run in Wyoming made a fresh pick that makes it even more laughable for her to be referred to as a "Republican," which the media continues to do: 

At this point Liz will say anything to keep getting invited on MSNBC, CNN and the rest of the lib media. But the impact of her endorsements might not be quite what she's expecting. 

Some Cruz ads write themselves. 

Liz Cheney also named who her father would be voting for in the presidential election: 

All this might end up in Trump and Cruz ads before too long. 

Isn't it something how just a few years ago the Democrats were calling Dick Cheney the evilest war monger on the face of the earth and now all it takes to earn their applause is to oppose Trump, who had no new wars when he was president? 

Before being afflicted with TDS, Liz Cheney made comments that should also be included in a Trump ad:

Cheney was correct back then, but that was before Trump broke her.

***

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

