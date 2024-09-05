WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's Been BAD for Small Business

The Harris campaign has obviously told Tim Walz to run away whenever a reporter asks any kind of serious question, which he's done repeatedly in the last several days.

Instead, the Dem campaign has been focused on trying to have Walz zing his Republican counterpart, JD Vance, by purchasing donuts and getting his Homer Simpson on:

"I have no problem picking out donuts," Walz reportedly replied, seemingly referencing Vance's "awkward" interaction in Georgia the week prior. https://t.co/NUU6Yg6W42 — FOX 9 (@FOX9) September 4, 2024

Forget the commie stuff, Walz knows how to buy donuts!

Democrat Sen. Tina Smith confirmed Walz's donut purchasing acumen with this photograph:

Yeah, sure, Walz likes donuts (which at this point is the most believable thing about the guy).

Oh, and one more thing:

It turns out the bakery that Sen. Tina Smith and Tim Walz are at in this photo, Daube's Cakes, closed its doors for good after over 30 years in June 2020 due to Walz' covid lockdowns https://t.co/6CoAfwXl89 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2024

Can confirm: this bakery closed after 34 years during Walz shutdown emergency orders: https://t.co/7Rgma2Fp2S https://t.co/BxKhLhyizv — Matt Dean (@repmattdean) September 5, 2024

As if we needed more proof of how bad Democrats have been for small businesses over the years.

Another day brings with it another proposed Community Note:

Vote for Harris and Walz if you want to see even more "closed permanently" signs outside businesses.

Can confirm that place closed in 2020. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 5, 2024

The self-own was massive with this one!