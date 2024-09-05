Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if...
WHOOPS! Dem Confirms Tim Walz's Love of Donuts With Pic That Proves He's Been BAD for Small Business

Doug P.  |  12:15 PM on September 05, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Harris campaign has obviously told Tim Walz to run away whenever a reporter asks any kind of serious question, which he's done repeatedly in the last several days

Instead, the Dem campaign has been focused on trying to have Walz zing his Republican counterpart, JD Vance, by purchasing donuts and getting his Homer Simpson on: 

Forget the commie stuff, Walz knows how to buy donuts!

Democrat Sen. Tina Smith confirmed Walz's donut purchasing acumen with this photograph: 

Yeah, sure, Walz likes donuts (which at this point is the most believable thing about the guy).

Oh, and one more thing: 

Sounds SUPER Dictator-y --> Kamala Straight-Up BRAGS About Ending Freedom of Speech if Elected (Watch)
Sam J.
As if we needed more proof of how bad Democrats have been for small businesses over the years.

Another day brings with it another proposed Community Note:

Vote for Harris and Walz if you want to see even more "closed permanently" signs outside businesses. 

The self-own was massive with this one!

