Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From Today (Roll Tape!)

Doug P.  |  2:38 PM on September 04, 2024
Meme

Unless the Democrat nominee's campaign finds an excuse to drop out of next week's presidential debate, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will square off on ABC next Tuesday night. 

The Harris/Walz strategy leading up to that debate has been quite straightforward: Lie about where they really stand on the issues and do not make any unscripted remarks whatsoever. That approach might be starting to backfire, but so far, they're sticking to it. 

Kamala Harris has a couple of approaches when it comes to dodging press questions when heading from the car to the plane. The first one we saw yesterday, which is "can't hear you, I've got headphones in": 

Another Harris approach when it comes to dodging media while headed to her plane is to make sure to talk to somebody all the way to the steps:

How long can she get away with that?

And then there's Harris' running-mate Tim Walz, who is a little more straightforward in just flat-out ignoring questions (not unlike when he was asked about the death of an American hostage in Gaza and just walked away): 

We'll take that as a "no."

So much "joy."

The Harris/Walz run for office is a bit like Seinfeld: A campaign about nothing. Except this one isn't funny... at least not in a "ha ha" kind of way. 

