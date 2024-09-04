WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and...
Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying the Excuses

Doug P.  |  1:15 PM on September 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier, there are signs that the Democrats and media know the "excitement" about the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign is either waning or was never there in the first place.

It looks like a familiar excuse is being prepared:

There are other signs the Harris campaign knows they might have some problems:

Also likely to be contributing to some Democrat panic is Nate Silver's forecast that shows Harris' slipping back down post-convention:

There are many reasons the Dems fear what could happen after Harris debates Trump (assuming her campaign doesn't back out), and it's that the above numbers could get worse rapidly.

The Democrats certainly can't be thrilled.

The Left's TDS is already off the charts, so if this continues it would go so far off the charts you'd need a telescope to see it.

