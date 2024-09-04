Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying the Excuses

As we told you earlier, there are signs that the Democrats and media know the "excitement" about the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign is either waning or was never there in the first place.

It looks like a familiar excuse is being prepared:

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS NOW ON CNN: Biden administration to accuse Russia of sustained effort to influence 2024 election. https://t.co/n0YRreyCP3 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2024

There are other signs the Harris campaign knows they might have some problems:

If Harris were really winning, I don't think she'd be campaigning in Virginia, New Hampshire, and Minnesota two months before the election. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 4, 2024

Also likely to be contributing to some Democrat panic is Nate Silver's forecast that shows Harris' slipping back down post-convention:

Latest @NateSilver538 forecast (9/3)



Chance of winning

🟥 Trump: 56.7% (highest since 7/31)

🟦 Harris: 43.0%

——

Swing States: chance of winning



Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 57-43%

Georgia - 🔴 Trump 64-36%

Arizona - 🔴 Trump 67-33%

North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 70-30%

Nevada - 🔴… https://t.co/QZjx9HVZ5n pic.twitter.com/p2hIdVZ2Gt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 3, 2024

There are many reasons the Dems fear what could happen after Harris debates Trump (assuming her campaign doesn't back out), and it's that the above numbers could get worse rapidly.

Trump now up by nearly two touchdowns in Nate Silver's forecast.



This is after a five-week media coronation of Kamala Harris. If you're that campaign, you should be very worried. https://t.co/uuzj4sySwk — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 3, 2024

The Democrats certainly can't be thrilled.

Those Pennsylvania numbers make me very happy.



Let’s keep registering new Republican voters across PA. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 3, 2024

Look for the TDS to go off the charts if this continues. https://t.co/7SUELMAvwR — Joe Kernen (@JoeSquawk) September 3, 2024

The Left's TDS is already off the charts, so if this continues it would go so far off the charts you'd need a telescope to see it.