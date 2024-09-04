Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying the Excuses

As we told you earlier, there are signs that the Democrats and media know the "excitement" about the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign is either waning or was never there in the first place.
It looks like a familiar excuse is being prepared:
EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS NOW ON CNN: Biden administration to accuse Russia of sustained effort to influence 2024 election. https://t.co/n0YRreyCP3— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2024
There are other signs the Harris campaign knows they might have some problems:
If Harris were really winning, I don't think she'd be campaigning in Virginia, New Hampshire, and Minnesota two months before the election.— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 4, 2024
Also likely to be contributing to some Democrat panic is Nate Silver's forecast that shows Harris' slipping back down post-convention:
Latest @NateSilver538 forecast (9/3)— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 3, 2024
Chance of winning
🟥 Trump: 56.7% (highest since 7/31)
🟦 Harris: 43.0%
——
Swing States: chance of winning
Pennsylvania - 🔴 Trump 57-43%
Georgia - 🔴 Trump 64-36%
Arizona - 🔴 Trump 67-33%
North Carolina - 🔴 Trump 70-30%
Nevada - 🔴… https://t.co/QZjx9HVZ5n pic.twitter.com/p2hIdVZ2Gt
There are many reasons the Dems fear what could happen after Harris debates Trump (assuming her campaign doesn't back out), and it's that the above numbers could get worse rapidly.
Trump now up by nearly two touchdowns in Nate Silver's forecast.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 3, 2024
This is after a five-week media coronation of Kamala Harris. If you're that campaign, you should be very worried. https://t.co/uuzj4sySwk
The Democrats certainly can't be thrilled.
Those Pennsylvania numbers make me very happy.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 3, 2024
Let’s keep registering new Republican voters across PA.
Look for the TDS to go off the charts if this continues. https://t.co/7SUELMAvwR— Joe Kernen (@JoeSquawk) September 3, 2024
The Left's TDS is already off the charts, so if this continues it would go so far off the charts you'd need a telescope to see it.
