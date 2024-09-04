THERE It Is! CNN Helps Dems Prep Harris/Dem Election Loss Excuses in a Familiar Way

Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells...
Doug P.  |  11:40 AM on September 04, 2024
Meme

The Harris campaign and their Democrat supporters insist that the campaign of the VP who just three months ago many were saying Biden should replace on the ticket is on the uptick and will defeat Donald Trump in November. 

But just in case of a Harris loss, a narrative is being developed and they're not even bothering to come up with a fresh pile of BS this time. Instead, expect a previous excuse to be recycled: 

They're nothing if not predictable:

This also means the Democrats and their stenographers in the media are starting to think there's a good chance that Trump will win the election:

The Dems are willing to lie and smear to retain power, and outlets like CNN will follow those marching orders without question

The Biden administration on Wednesday plans to accuse Russia of a sustained effort to influence the 2024 US presidential election by using Kremlin-run media and other online platforms to target US voters with disinformation, six sources familiar with the matter told CNN. 

It’s expected the US will make a series of moves on Wednesday aimed at addressing the Kremlin’s efforts including the White House publicly condemning the actions and the Justice Department announcing law enforcement action targeting the covert Russian campaign, the sources said. 

RT, the Russian state media network, is a major focus of the US announcement, the sources said. US officials see the Russian outlet as a key piece of Kremlin propaganda efforts. 

The Russian disinformation operation is being laundered through both Americans and non-American voices, four of the sources said.

We're this close to getting another letter signed by those 51 former intelligence community people. 

If CNN wants a Russian-style disinformation campaign all they need to do is take a look at those kinds of stories, but they won't because it doesn't help the Left's desired narratives.

