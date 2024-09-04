Here's Dem Rep Ro Khanna's 'Common Sense' Solution After a 14-Year-Old Is in Custody for Ga. Shooting

She's a Biologist Now? Ketanji Brown Jackson Tells PBS She's the First Black...
Doug P.  |  5:40 PM on September 04, 2024
AngieArtist

There was horrible news out of Georgia today after a shooter entered a high school and killed four people and injured many others. 

Now it's looking like there was a warning about the threat ahead of time so a lot more needs to be learned about what happened and why: 

As usual, Democrats aren't waiting for the facts to come in. Placeholder President Joe Biden's press office has already assigned blame to Republicans, and we couldn't be less surprised. 

Other Dems are predictably calling for more laws to outlaw things that are already illegal, such as murder and minors carrying guns. Here's Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's "common sense" contribution: 

Really?

First of all, the person in custody is 14-years-old, so maybe somebody can tell "common sense Khanna" that it's already illegal for somebody that age to possess any gun.

Other than that, Khanna's really got some "common sense" going on there.

Then there's also that whole "shall not be infringed" thing in the Constitution the Democrats need to deal with. But instead of actually trying to do things to help solve problems these Dems are only interested in blaming their political opponents.

