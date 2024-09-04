Here's Dem Rep Ro Khanna's 'Common Sense' Solution After a 14-Year-Old Is in Custody for Ga. Shooting

There was horrible news out of Georgia today after a shooter entered a high school and killed four people and injured many others.

New details on this morning's shooting at a Georgia school:



- The suspect surrendered when confronted by officers

- Four individuals have died: Two students, two teachers

- Nine individuals were taken to hospitals with injuries pic.twitter.com/vRWoAd23PP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024

Colt Gray — The shooter in Georgia this morning — will be charged with murder and tried as an adult. pic.twitter.com/J1i9zWqCzW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024

Now it's looking like there was a warning about the threat ahead of time so a lot more needs to be learned about what happened and why:

Apalachee High School received advance warnings but they didn’t do anything to secure the safety of the kids? Someone needs to pay for this. pic.twitter.com/x6rCqS4YH5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2024

As usual, Democrats aren't waiting for the facts to come in. Placeholder President Joe Biden's press office has already assigned blame to Republicans, and we couldn't be less surprised.

Other Dems are predictably calling for more laws to outlaw things that are already illegal, such as murder and minors carrying guns. Here's Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's "common sense" contribution:

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna floats the idea of banning "assault weapons" for people under the age of 25.



"Let's look at common sense!" pic.twitter.com/0ZLnBx0l3s — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024

Really?

Does anyone want to tell him? — Reagan_68 (@jlh4468) September 4, 2024

First of all, the person in custody is 14-years-old, so maybe somebody can tell "common sense Khanna" that it's already illegal for somebody that age to possess any gun.

BREAKING - Georgia school shooting suspect in custody is a "14-year old male." - CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 4, 2024

Other than that, Khanna's really got some "common sense" going on there.

Then there's also that whole "shall not be infringed" thing in the Constitution the Democrats need to deal with. But instead of actually trying to do things to help solve problems these Dems are only interested in blaming their political opponents.

