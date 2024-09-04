President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was already calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after getting news of a school shooting in Georgia that killed four people. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the shooting at a rally, and President Joe Biden released a statement in which he did a little campaigning for Harris and placed the blame at the foot of Republicans in Congress.

Jill and I are mourning the deaths of those whose lives were cut short due to more senseless gun violence and thinking of all of the survivors whose lives are forever changed in Winder, Georgia.



Students across the country are learning how to duck and cover instead of how to… pic.twitter.com/ncjrdNxQUT — President Biden (@POTUS) September 4, 2024

… instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.

Biden conveniently noted that he'd made Harris gun violence prevention czar:

Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive actions. I also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris. We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more. After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation. We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.

Frankly, we still don't know much of anything about the shooting, but Biden's already calling to end immunity for gun manufacturers and blaming Republicans for that not being law already.

Again, schools have been gun-free zones for over 30 years. This school system does not even allow for qualified teacher carry. You know nothing about the suspect, motive, anything, but before families are notified you're pushing a do-nothing agenda. Ghoulish. https://t.co/vrC3fRB9qv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 4, 2024

Just say you want to use this as an excuse to push for a gun ban, Joe. No need to hide it behind sympathy anymore. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 4, 2024

He doesn't give a sh*t about those kids. His handlers just knew this would be good for a gun control push.



Tell him to go back to the beach. He's useless. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 4, 2024

Have you no shame? Why in the hell are you politicizing this before you know any of the facts? — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) September 4, 2024

Too soon, Bro. Too soon. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 4, 2024

He already had most of this written as boilerplate text … he just needed to fill in the location of the shooting.

If only it was as difficult to get into schools as it is to get into a DNC event — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) September 4, 2024

Speaking of, CNN reports that the school had been called that morning and told that there would be five school shootings, starting with them. Were police on site? Or do we not allow police inside schools?

BREAKING - Apalachee High School received a phone call this morning warning that there would be shootings at five schools and that Apalachee would be the first - CNN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 4, 2024

Here we go..



Get ready for the press conference with a law enforcement executive saying the words “This individual was on our radar”



Every. Single. Time.



What a tragedy.. — Marcus Dellinger (@MDellinger13) September 4, 2024

Did the school do anything in response to the threat? — Johnny Mac 🇺🇸 (@Capt_Emeritus) September 4, 2024

Then why was the school not on lockdown? That doesn’t make any sense. If you receive any type of threat, the school is supposed to immediately be placed on lockdown. — Jay Hemingway (@TheJayHemingway) September 4, 2024

As we've said, we really don't know anything at this point other than four people were killed and there's a 14-year-old boy in custody.

It's way too soon to be using this to push the gun control agenda.

It's reported that the suspect was 14 y/o, waiting for LEO to confirm. No idea re type of weapon used, important, as different age requirements for purchase/carry different types. That said, assuming long gun:

- Broken law: under 18

- Broken law: potential theft of weapon

-… — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 4, 2024

- Broken law: under 18 - Broken law: potential theft of weapon - Broken law: carrying on school grounds - Broken law: murder Everything about this is already illegal, despite what Biden-Harris say.

***