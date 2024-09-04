The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperi...
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will...
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's...
Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Cam...
As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food...
Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims Bullhorn-Toting Grandma Traveled to Villages in India to Tout...
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From...
Nate Silver's New Election Forecast Helps Explain Why Dems and Media Are Readying...
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and...
Kamala Is Coming for Your Cars! Campaign's Silence on 2019 EV Mandate Tells...
THERE It Is! CNN Helps Dems Prep Harris/Dem Election Loss Excuses in a...
Elon Musk and Others Have Simple Answers to House GOP's Question About Dems...
Guessing CNN Won't Be Calling THEM Any Time Soon: Tim Walz Family in...

President Joe Biden Releases Statement Blaming Republicans for School Shooting

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Amy

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was already calling for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines after getting news of a school shooting in Georgia that killed four people. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the shooting at a rally, and President Joe Biden released a statement in which he did a little campaigning for Harris and placed the blame at the foot of Republicans in Congress.

Advertisement

… instead of how to read and write. We cannot continue to accept this as normal.

Biden conveniently noted that he'd made Harris gun violence prevention czar:

Ending this gun violence epidemic is personal to me. It’s why I signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most meaningful gun safety bill in decades – and have announced dozens of gun safety executive actions. I also established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, overseen by Vice President Harris. We’ve made significant progress, but this crisis requires even more.

After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation. We must ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines once again, require safe storage of firearms, enact universal background checks, and end immunity for gun manufacturers. These measures will not bring those who were tragically killed today back, but it will help prevent more tragic gun violence from ripping more families apart.

Recommended

The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Frankly, we still don't know much of anything about the shooting, but Biden's already calling to end immunity for gun manufacturers and blaming Republicans for that not being law already.

He already had most of this written as boilerplate text … he just needed to fill in the location of the shooting.

Advertisement

Speaking of, CNN reports that the school had been called that morning and told that there would be five school shootings, starting with them. Were police on site? Or do we not allow police inside schools?

As we've said, we really don't know anything at this point other than four people were killed and there's a 14-year-old boy in custody.

It's way too soon to be using this to push the gun control agenda.

Advertisement

- Broken law: under 18

- Broken  law: potential theft of weapon

- Broken law: carrying on school grounds

- Broken law: murder

Everything about this is already illegal, despite what Biden-Harris say.

***

Tags: ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN BACKGROUND CHECKS JOE BIDEN SCHOOL SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast'
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS
Amy Curtis
Peter Doocy Catches KJP Between a Rock and a Hard Place on Kamala's Policy Flip-Flops
Twitchy Video
Black Activists Say California's Failure to Pass Reparations Will Harm Kamala Harris's Campaign
Amy Curtis
Here are 2 of the Questions Harris and Walz BOTH Ran Away From Today (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Trump Says He Looks Forward to Meeting With Tim Walz's Relatives Who Will NOT Be Voting for Harris
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Campaign of JOY: Kamala's Faith Engagement Director Calls America 'Bloodthirsty Imperial Beast' Amy Curtis
Advertisement