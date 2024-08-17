'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris' Economic Insanity

Yesterday Kamala Harris outlined her economic proposals in front of a small but semi-enthusiastic proletariat gathered in North Carolina. During the speech containing policy proposals that would have made Joseph Stalin sue her for copyright infringement, the Democrat nominee outlined her plans for price controls and a number of handouts she says are designed to help people afford things, which will only make those things more expensive and increase the national debt.

There were also admissions in Harris speech that may well end up in Trump ads, all while people kept asking, "why not do those things NOW because you're currently the VP?"

The New York Post put it best:

The Post does the very best covers, don't they?

Harris is even starting to lose outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post, who seem frustrated and they're trying to help her do better with their nudging criticisms.

But the proposals by Harris do not survive this shredding from Greg Gutfeld, who correctly diagnoses where these kinds of policies come from and what they lead to. Watch:

When Gutfeld drops the 🎤

BOOM goes the dynamite.

So I don't really watch Fox News anymore but @greggutfeld brought the house down.



He is usually very good at explaining the idiocy of the left but he really in depth explains why Harris' policies are so far left and why they will really tank this country.

Keep it coming!