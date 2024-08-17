You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed...
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance...
The Two-Tier Justice System Strikes Again
RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy'...
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES...
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdan...
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on...
There's One Thing You Can Do to Brace Yourself For Kamala's Economic Disaster...
GET WRECKED: Even CNN (Yes CNN!) Admits Kamala's Price Control Policy Will Cause...
'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...

'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris' Economic Insanity

Doug P.  |  8:36 AM on August 17, 2024
Screenshot via Fox News

Yesterday Kamala Harris outlined her economic proposals in front of a small but semi-enthusiastic proletariat gathered in North Carolina. During the speech containing policy proposals that would have made Joseph Stalin sue her for copyright infringement, the Democrat nominee outlined her plans for price controls and a number of handouts she says are designed to help people afford things, which will only make those things more expensive and increase the national debt. 

Advertisement

There were also admissions in Harris speech that may well end up in Trump ads, all while people kept asking, "why not do those things NOW because you're currently the VP?" 

The New York Post put it best:

Harris is even starting to lose outlets such as CNN and the Washington Post, who seem frustrated and they're trying to help her do better with their nudging criticisms. 

But the proposals by Harris do not survive this shredding from Greg Gutfeld, who correctly diagnoses where these kinds of policies come from and what they lead to. Watch: 

BOOM goes the dynamite. 

Recommended

Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Keep it coming!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup
Amy Curtis
Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
Amy Curtis
You Don't Hate the Media Enough: After Oct 7 Attacks NYT Reporter Doxxed Members of Jewish WhatsApp Group
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)
Doug P.
RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender
Amy Curtis
THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on Democracy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Unused to Dogs That Don't Bite Secret Service Members, Leftists Attack JD Vance Over How He Walks His Pup Amy Curtis
Advertisement