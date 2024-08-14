'Can't Make This Up!' Kamala Harris Shifts Into Media Avoidance Overdrive and Ditches Press Pool

This week TIME Magazine did a glowing profile of Kamala Harris, and that was despite the fact that the Democrat presidential nominee denied their request for an interview. The media's treating those slaps in the face from Harris with a real "thank you may we have another" attitude.

Donald Trump, unlike Harris, has done press conferences and interviews, but predictably the media headlines and spin about the Republican nominee are overwhelmingly critical and negative, while Harris gets more than the benefit of the doubt and then some.

Collection of the negative headlines from the Trump x Elon spaces pic.twitter.com/0lyQdygytt — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) August 13, 2024

You don’t hate the media enough



June 14 vs. Aug. 12 pic.twitter.com/qcLknhAKRe — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) August 12, 2024

But Harris and her campaign aren't just avoiding sit down interviews and press conferences. According to Fox News' Peter Doocy, Harris also ditched the press pool this week. It appears that her campaign not only doesn't want Harris answering questions, but they also don't even want the media to overhear what she's saying to others:

Kamala Harris literally ditched the press pool on her trip you can’t make this up! pic.twitter.com/zgSAbwPF87 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 13, 2024

This is the kind of "transparency" we can expect if Harris wins the election, in addition to her return to supporting the banning of fracking and a reversal on the "no tax on tips" policy she swiped from Trump.

She’s not ready for the job. Most everyone knows it and she can’t afford to expose it further to the few who still don’t know and those who don’t pay close attention. https://t.co/DqciNaW8Pd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 13, 2024

Harris cant keep this up until November — The Real Johny DePlorable (@JohnyDeplorable) August 13, 2024

She's certainly going to try. So far the media seems happy to let her get away with it.

Kamala is afraid of the press, and by extension, the voters. https://t.co/PHIDpeEfOJ — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) August 14, 2024

Her campaign knows that if enough voters see the real Harris and what she stands for the game is over.