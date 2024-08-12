What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is...
D'OH! KJP Tied Kamala Harris to the Sinking 'SS Bidenomics' (What a Gift...
Pathetic Partisan Hack Jon Karl Tries to Spin Kamala Harris' Record As Border...
Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should...
Imagine How Fawning TIME's Cover/Story Would Have Been if Harris Hadn't Refused to...
Van Jones Proves There IS Indeed Such a Thing As a Stupid Question...
Peter Doocy Corners KJP Who Denies Biden Had Secret Medical Emergency
WATCH: Actual Journalist Catherine Herridge Exposes Border Agency RETALIATED Against DHS W...
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has...
'Didn't Win a Single VOTE': Nancy Mace Brutally Goes THERE Informing Kamala the...
Babylon Bee Has a Kamala Harris Headline the MSM Refuses to Go With...
Dude. LOL-WAT! David Hogg Has NO Idea Just How BAD It Sounds to...
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between These TIME Mag Covers of Trump...
What a GIVER! David French VOWS to Continue 'Punching Himself in the Nuts'...

Here's How Newsweek Framed Kamala Harris' 1st Policy Proposal ('Shameless Doesn't Begin to Cover It')

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on August 12, 2024
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As you know, one of Donald Trump's economic proposals has for quite a while been "no tax on tips."

Well, that must be polling fairly well for Trump, because guess what happened next...

Advertisement

Obviously we're expected to just forget that Harris cast the tiebreaking Senate vote for a spending bill that increased funding for the IRS, in part so they could expand efforts to go after people not paying taxes on tips

The media continues to try and carry Kamala on their shoulders even though she refuses to talk to them, and as a result this is the kind of spin we're seeing from Newsweek, which might catch on elsewhere: 

It's real, and it is indeed shameless:

All Harris has to do now is copy all of Trump's proposals and the press can report that most Republicans are all for it!

Recommended

What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Maybe Newsweek's approach should have instead been something like "Kamala Harris has for some reason ripped off a policy proposal from the candidate Democrats want everybody to believe is Worse Than Hitler™.

Newsweek did the reframing for Harris and outlets like TIME Mag and the AP are doing the "reintroducing." None of them are doing actual journalism. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology
Amy Curtis
European Commission Tries Threatening Twitter/X With SKEERY Letter and Elon Musk Just Has 1 Word for Them
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
D'OH! KJP Tied Kamala Harris to the Sinking 'SS Bidenomics' (What a Gift to the Trump Campaign!)
Doug P.
Mollie Hemingway DROPS Media Nob Asking If Kamala's Super AWESOME Short Campaign Should Be a New Model
Sam J.
The Political Demise of Tim Walz Continues, New Document Reveals He Thought Bagram Was in Iraq
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Is Wrong With the Secret Service? After Breaking Into Salon, Agency Is WALKING BACK Its Apology Amy Curtis
Advertisement