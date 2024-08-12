Here's How Newsweek Framed Kamala Harris' 1st Policy Proposal ('Shameless Doesn't Begin to Cover It')

As you know, one of Donald Trump's economic proposals has for quite a while been "no tax on tips."

Well, that must be polling fairly well for Trump, because guess what happened next...

Obviously we're expected to just forget that Harris cast the tiebreaking Senate vote for a spending bill that increased funding for the IRS, in part so they could expand efforts to go after people not paying taxes on tips.

The media continues to try and carry Kamala on their shoulders even though she refuses to talk to them, and as a result this is the kind of spin we're seeing from Newsweek, which might catch on elsewhere:

It's real, and it is indeed shameless:

All Harris has to do now is copy all of Trump's proposals and the press can report that most Republicans are all for it!

Maybe Newsweek's approach should have instead been something like "Kamala Harris has for some reason ripped off a policy proposal from the candidate Democrats want everybody to believe is Worse Than Hitler™.

Newsweek did the reframing for Harris and outlets like TIME Mag and the AP are doing the "reintroducing." None of them are doing actual journalism.