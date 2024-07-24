BRUTAL: ALL GOP Candidates Should Run This Video About Kamala Harris on a Loop Until Election Day

Vice President Kamala Harris, having received zero votes to end up as the Dems' presidential candidate who will nevertheless ironically attempt to "save democracy" from Donald Trump, made her first campaign stop in Wisconsin yesterday (Harris wasn't about to make the same mistake Hillary did).

Advertisement

Harris told the crowd inside what one of her paid young superfans (formerly a paid young Biden superfan) described as a "stadium" (which in fact looked like a high school gymnasium) that she'll be happy to compare her record to Trump's. As we told you earlier, the Trump campaign will be happy to oblige when it comes to Harris' record as a prosecutor in California.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who is facing a challenge in November from Dave McCormick, has endorsed Harris:

McCormick had something to say after Casey's endorsement, and it's simply an ad featuring Kamala Harris in her own words. Watch:

Bob Casey just endorsed the most liberal nominee in U.S. history. pic.twitter.com/J0V6W7CUlh — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) July 23, 2024

It sounds like the above video is going to be making the rounds quite a bit:

Republican operative texts me this McCormick ad and says, “What voters down ballot will be seeing in every Senate race from NV to PA until November”:pic.twitter.com/WHXwEWIXTP — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 24, 2024

When Harris is campaigning in swing states her campaign will try to present her as a moderate, which couldn't be further from the truth.

I forgot just how crazy some of these positions were.



-Restricting red meat consumption?

-Letting the Boston bomber vote?

-Abolishing ICE to “start over?”

-Ending the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal?



Even AOC and the squad had to be like “hey take it easy lady.” https://t.co/7223CBMmAo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 24, 2024

This ad is a neutron bomb. Total destruction. https://t.co/XjJAH2twV6 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 24, 2024

If you’re unsure what Harris is all about, watch this ad and listen to her own words. Woooo boy. https://t.co/Ch8LCeXe8P — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) July 24, 2024

One of the most brutal and effective ads I’ve seen in a while.



Just play this every moment from now until November on TV.



Good work by whomever cut this one. https://t.co/w0KpxIqRno — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) July 24, 2024

Trump and the Republicans should run that on a loop until Election Day.

***

Related:

If You Like Your Plan, You Can Keep It (Not!): Kamala Harris Wanted to ELIMINATE Private Health Insurance