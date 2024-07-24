BRUTAL: ALL GOP Candidates Should Run This Video About Kamala Harris on a Loop Until Election Day

Twitter 'MOCKiavelli' Three Year Letterman Absolutely Owns Jen Rubin in Hilarious Exchange
Doug P.  |  9:59 AM on July 24, 2024
Twitchy

Vice President Kamala Harris, having received zero votes to end up as the Dems' presidential candidate who will nevertheless ironically attempt to "save democracy" from Donald Trump, made her first campaign stop in Wisconsin yesterday (Harris wasn't about to make the same mistake Hillary did). 

Harris told the crowd inside what one of her paid young superfans (formerly a paid young Biden superfan) described as a "stadium" (which in fact looked like a high school gymnasium) that she'll be happy to compare her record to Trump's. As we told you earlier, the Trump campaign will be happy to oblige when it comes to Harris' record as a prosecutor in California

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, who is facing a challenge in November from Dave McCormick, has endorsed Harris: 

McCormick had something to say after Casey's endorsement, and it's simply an ad featuring Kamala Harris in her own words. Watch:

It sounds like the above video is going to be making the rounds quite a bit: 

When Harris is campaigning in swing states her campaign will try to present her as a moderate, which couldn't be further from the truth.

