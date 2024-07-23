The Trump Campaign Signals it is Ready to Hold Kamala Accountable for her Abysmal Record as a Prosecutor

Democrats have been dancing around convinced the Trump camp have no ammunition against Kamala Harris. Apparently, that might not be totally true. According to Trump campaign officials, they are ready to talk about Kamala's past job performance.

Advertisement

“We see her as a candidate now, and we’re holding the bucket of paint to define her at a time of our choosing,” Chris LaCivita, the Trump campaign’s co-manager, told The Bulwark. “She owns the Biden record. We’ve got everything ready for what she did as [District Attorney in San Francisco]. And she was part of the coverup with Biden’s fitness to serve.” The Trump campaign’s internal polling indicates that Harris’s involvement in Biden’s immigration policy and her record number of tie-breaking votes on Biden’s various spending bills, including the Inflation Reduction Act, are vulnerabilities, according to campaign insiders familiar with the research. But they see her real weaknesses in specific elements of her record as a prosecutor and her positions on criminal justice issues more broadly. In the weeks ahead, the Trump campaign is signaling that it plans to focus on a Minnesota bail fund Harris supported while a presidential candidate during the George Floyd protests in 2020; her 2004 refusal to seek the death penalty for a man who murdered a San Francisco police officer; and the decision by her district attorney’s office in 2007 to give probation to a man who went on to commit a brutal assault. One Trump adviser dubbed the Harris cases “several Willie Hortons,” relating them to the infamous attack ad against presidential candidate Michael Dukakis.

William Horton never actually went by the name “Willie” but was given that nickname by republicans because they wanted to make sure that voters knew he was Black without having to say it.



It was pure racist dog whistling. And they are announcing their intention to do it again. https://t.co/RisBWnhfXg — Ben Friedman (@BenFriedman) July 23, 2024

Of course, Democrats know how effective the Willie Horton ads were against Dukakis, so they are already painting attacks on her record as a soft on crime prosecutor 'racist'. Expect this to be the nonstop retort for the next few months.

The odds of this being true are close to nil.



The Biden 2020 vetting would have uncovered these cases & if true, disqualified her. https://t.co/ujJJ4Fd1Io — A Very Special Episode... (@GullahRehabbed) July 23, 2024

Not so fast. Biden made it very clear way back when he was selecting his running mate, he was going to choose a Black female, therefore many possible negatives were overlooked.

Oh great, now we'll have Dems gleefully beating the drums about how much they love jails and cops, actually. https://t.co/6WKpAjgrZJ — Brat & Onions Summer (@RaucousDukakis) July 23, 2024

America is well aware Democrats are the party who want to 'defund the police'.

Advertisement

The salacious stuff needs to be not amplified by the Trump campaign. Her record is awful, and speaks for itself. She's done literally nothing as VP. That's quite enough ammo imo — King Doggo Good Boi (@ipjunkie) July 23, 2024

Be sure the Trump campaign will also discuss her failure at the border and in all other facets of performance as Vice President.

If there are videos,

Please no audio... — H (@Hooch474) July 23, 2024

Exactly! No one wants to hear her voice or that laugh.

We elected her to the senate after that; didn't worry us. — Jerome Taylor, appearing as Fire the Goat (@InAnIntWorld) July 23, 2024

Just a minute! It didn't bother voters in California. Releasing violent criminals does not play so well in other parts of the world. It's the reason so many people are fleeing California.

She’s got a couple Willie Browns in there, too. — Old White Dude (@KLove941) July 23, 2024

Now, now! Remember the fact checkers told us yesterday Willie was SEPARATED and not living with his wife. Yeah, right. Heh.

Harris is not good for the country at, she’s extremely radical. — 🇺🇸Latonya🇺🇸 (@SassyBougie) July 23, 2024

You can say that again.

You know stick to the issues and not personal attacks. Works better!! Like the debate with Biden. Stay calm and focused on the future!! — Patty Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@firefly3651) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

The salacious stuff needs to be not amplified by the Trump campaign. Her record is awful, and speaks for itself. She's done literally nothing as VP. That's quite enough ammo imo — King Doggo Good Boi (@ipjunkie) July 23, 2024

Clearly some commenters were confusing 'Willie Horton' with 'Willie Brown'. Attacking Kamala for her record as a Prosecutor has nothing to do with discussing her past romantic proclivities. Perhaps many people are too young to remember the 'Willie Horton' ads run by Bush and how effective they were. Time will tell if Kamala's record similarly haunts her.