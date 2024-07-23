Lying Liars Lie: Watch Chuck Schumer Say Process to Nominate Harris Played Out...
The Trump Campaign Signals it is Ready to Hold Kamala Accountable for her Abysmal Record as a Prosecutor

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:25 PM on July 23, 2024
AP Photo/Ronda Churchill

Democrats have been dancing around convinced the Trump camp have no ammunition against Kamala Harris. Apparently, that might not be totally true. According to Trump campaign officials, they are ready to talk about Kamala's past job performance.

“We see her as a candidate now, and we’re holding the bucket of paint to define her at a time of our choosing,” Chris LaCivita, the Trump campaign’s co-manager, told The Bulwark. “She owns the Biden record. We’ve got everything ready for what she did as [District Attorney in San Francisco]. And she was part of the coverup with Biden’s fitness to serve.”

The Trump campaign’s internal polling indicates that Harris’s involvement in Biden’s immigration policy and her record number of tie-breaking votes on Biden’s various spending bills, including the Inflation Reduction Act, are vulnerabilities, according to campaign insiders familiar with the research. But they see her real weaknesses in specific elements of her record as a prosecutor and her positions on criminal justice issues more broadly.

In the weeks ahead, the Trump campaign is signaling that it plans to focus on a Minnesota bail fund Harris supported while a presidential candidate during the George Floyd protests in 2020; her 2004 refusal to seek the death penalty for a man who murdered a San Francisco police officer; and the decision by her district attorney’s office in 2007 to give probation to a man who went on to commit a brutal assault. One Trump adviser dubbed the Harris cases “several Willie Hortons,” relating them to the infamous attack ad against presidential candidate Michael Dukakis.

Of course, Democrats know how effective the Willie Horton ads were against Dukakis, so they are already painting attacks on her record as a soft on crime prosecutor 'racist'. Expect this to be the nonstop retort for the next few months.

Not so fast. Biden made it very clear way back when he was selecting his running mate, he was going to choose a Black female, therefore many possible negatives were overlooked.

America is well aware Democrats are the party who want to 'defund the police'.

Be sure the Trump campaign will also discuss her failure at the border and in all other facets of performance as Vice President. 

Exactly! No one wants to hear her voice or that laugh.

Just a minute! It didn't bother voters in California. Releasing violent criminals does not play so well in other parts of the world. It's the reason so many people are fleeing California.

Now, now! Remember the fact checkers told us yesterday Willie was SEPARATED and not living with his wife. Yeah, right. Heh.

You can say that again.

Clearly some commenters were confusing 'Willie Horton' with 'Willie Brown'. Attacking Kamala for her record as a Prosecutor has nothing to do with discussing her past romantic proclivities. Perhaps many people are too young to remember the 'Willie Horton' ads run by Bush and how effective they were. Time will tell if Kamala's record similarly haunts her.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS PROSECUTION TRUMP TRUMP CAMPAIGN 2024 ELECTION

