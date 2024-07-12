Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at Trump's Presser Mockery

Yesterday evening's Joe Biden press conference had it all: pre-selected reporters, a "greatest hits" laundry list of the usual lies, awkward pauses and the creepy whisper thing.

Oh, and the press conference also featured Biden referring to "Vice President Trump" instead of Kamala Harris:

Biden: "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn't think she's not qualified to be president, so we'll start there." pic.twitter.com/ib4WwC27pR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 11, 2024

The reactions from Blinken, Austin and Sullivan said it all:

Here's Secretaries Blinken, Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan when President Biden said, "Vice President Trump." pic.twitter.com/chvT7eRqvY — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) July 12, 2024

On Truth Social, Trump was all over that one:

Donald Trump responds to being named Vice President by Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/VRE1UgZRQA — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 12, 2024

You might think the Biden campaign would just let this go and move on so as to not remind everybody about yet another gaffe from the president, but they were incapable of doing that.

Instead, this is how the @JoeBiden account responded:

By the way: Yes, I know the difference.



One’s a prosecutor, and the other’s a felon. pic.twitter.com/65kYp6m90Z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 12, 2024

And the other's a guy who can't remember the name of his VP!

The 23 year old social media intern pretending to be Joe Biden trying to turn his dementia moment into a burn on Trump is a sight to behold. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 12, 2024

Their strategy is to draw more attention to it? This is insane https://t.co/9KXfJ9e1qk — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) July 12, 2024

The Biden-Harris HQ account did something similar after Joe referred to Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

Dear President Biden:



Fire your Twitter person. https://t.co/8SmbocU3yK — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 12, 2024

It takes multiple people to workshop and craft gems like that to send from the Biden accounts:

The Biden intern that has to send these clean up tweets everyday: pic.twitter.com/o7SCVgsFE4 — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 12, 2024

None of this should be surprising considering who writes Biden's social media posts:

The people telling you he understands the difference when the world plainly saw different: https://t.co/byA7QgmFkt pic.twitter.com/VhI5OhyxRW — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 12, 2024

Biden's reaction to Trump mocking him might have been even worse than that of his social media team:

REPORTER: You referred to VP Harris as "VP Trump." Right now, Trump is using that to mock you. How do you combat that criticism from tonight?



BIDEN: "Listen to him!"



*shuffles off* pic.twitter.com/MeCAWY9qj8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

White House staff needs to at the very least teach Biden the "jerk store called" joke so he has a better comeback at the ready.