HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel...
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are...
Salon Writing a Piece About the Prospects of a Special Counsel Investigating Clarence...
Here's Blinken, Austin and Sullivan Reacting to Biden Praising 'Vice President Trump' Duri...
In 'True Gretch,' Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Recalls How Terrifying the Plot to Kidnap...
ABC News: Democrat Congressman Says Biden 'Seemed Altered' at Juneteenth Event
Three Biden Officials Tell NBC News His Chances of Winning Are Zero
President Biden Holds His 'Big Boy' Press Conference, Praises Vice President Donald Trump
Axios - Journalists Are Such Timid Creatures Who Were Hurt By Biden's 'Hidden'...
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the...
Radio Station Edited Biden’s Interview at Biden Campaign's Request
President Biden Introduces Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin'
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in...

Team Biden Shifts Into 'the Jerk Store Called' Overdrive to Fire Back at Trump's Presser Mockery

Doug P.  |  9:25 AM on July 12, 2024
Twitter

Yesterday evening's Joe Biden press conference had it all: pre-selected reporters, a "greatest hits" laundry list of the usual lies, awkward pauses and the creepy whisper thing. 

Advertisement

Oh, and the press conference also featured Biden referring to "Vice President Trump" instead of Kamala Harris:

The reactions from Blinken, Austin and Sullivan said it all:

On Truth Social, Trump was all over that one:

You might think the Biden campaign would just let this go and move on so as to not remind everybody about yet another gaffe from the president, but they were incapable of doing that. 

Instead, this is how the @JoeBiden account responded:

And the other's a guy who can't remember the name of his VP!

Recommended

HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Biden-Harris HQ account did something similar after Joe referred to Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

It takes multiple people to workshop and craft gems like that to send from the Biden accounts:

None of this should be surprising considering who writes Biden's social media posts:

Biden's reaction to Trump mocking him might have been even worse than that of his social media team:

White House staff needs to at the very least teach Biden the "jerk store called" joke so he has a better comeback at the ready.

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him
Sam J.
'Super Bowl for Insane People Who Follow Politics' - Ken Klippenstein
Gordon K
CNN Reports on Tractor Supply Ignoring the Risks of Not Pandering to the Woke
Brett T.
Jake Tapper Shares Text Message From Sad Longtime Biden Advisor And People Are NOT Buying It
Amy
New Candidates for MAID? Watch Justin Trudeau Say Some Older Canadians Live in 'Too Much' House
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines ABSOLUTELY Humiliates Keith Olbermann After He Laughably Labels Her a Failure
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HA! Biden Was So OFF During His BIZARRE (Whispering?!) Presser That Even Rachel Maddow Fact-Checked Him Sam J.
Advertisement