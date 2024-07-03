UH OH! Number of Dems Who Want Biden to Step Aside Is Growing FAST

Everybody's well aware of what's been happening at the White House with the President Biden situation. Meanwhile Donald Trump's been playing it a little lower key for good reason:

Never interrupt your enemy when he is imploding. https://t.co/o8sAbOs1RD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 3, 2024

Bingo!

The Dems/media can no longer pretend everything is normal, even though they tried to hide it for as long as possible. The New York Post put it this way:

Brutal cover from The New York Post: pic.twitter.com/AVzCLqKGR1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 3, 2024

Yesterday we told you that Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett called on the president to withdraw from the race and give up his reelection bid.

The number of Dems saying Biden should step aside seems to be growing fast. That's according to Reuters:

But Biden is under pressure. Some donors have called for him to step aside, and other Democrats are worrying openly that he is not equipped to beat Trump in November. There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide. A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts - often called "frontliners" - were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.

These Democrats know that their jobs are at stake by keeping Biden on the ballot.

Twenty-five House Democrats prepare to call for Biden to end re-election effort: report https://t.co/yt0cpLnvZr pic.twitter.com/jGsGqSUFWb — New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2024

Those Dems might want to run all this by Joe's wife first.

Jill and hunter must agree. They are the real president — 🌧 (@namnam2c) July 3, 2024

Hunter's reportedly been attending meetings at the White House, so yeah, all is well.

The snowball is picking up speed. https://t.co/f87SJygnVY — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 3, 2024

Stay tuned!