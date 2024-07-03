JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO...
NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth...
The Democrats' Only Hope May Be a Last-Minute Hillary Campaign, and the GOP...
Gays and Lesbians Fought to Keep Fetishists Out of the Movement and Lost
New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to...
New York Times: President Biden Was Given Time for an Afternoon Nap Each...
The Bulwark Wonders If Dr. Jill’s Empathy Is Getting in the Way of...
INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free...
NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things...
Biden Attacks Trump, SCOTUS in Last-Minute Evening Address
Teen Arrested for Felony Mischief for Doing Burn-Out on Pride Mural
Even Elmo Sending Love Turns Leftists Into Lamenting Lunatics
Hunter Biden Has Joined Meetings With His Father’s Top Aides at the White...
Recent Democratic Kingmaker Rep. Clyburn Indicates Harris is the Only Replacement for Bide...

UH OH! Number of Dems Who Want Biden to Step Aside Is Growing FAST

Doug P.  |  9:06 AM on July 03, 2024
Meme

Everybody's well aware of what's been happening at the White House with the President Biden situation. Meanwhile Donald Trump's been playing it a little lower key for good reason:

Advertisement

Bingo!

The Dems/media can no longer pretend everything is normal, even though they tried to hide it for as long as possible. The New York Post put it this way:

Yesterday we told you that Texas Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett called on the president to withdraw from the race and give up his reelection bid

The number of Dems saying Biden should step aside seems to be growing fast. That's according to Reuters

But Biden is under pressure. Some donors have called for him to step aside, and other Democrats are worrying openly that he is not equipped to beat Trump in November. 

There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide. 

A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts - often called "frontliners" - were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.

Recommended

NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

These Democrats know that their jobs are at stake by keeping Biden on the ballot.

Those Dems might want to run all this by Joe's wife first.

Hunter's reportedly been attending meetings at the White House, so yeah, all is well.

Stay tuned!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant
Grateful Calvin
JUST FOR FUN: Proof of Extraterrestrials Confirmed as Highway Trooper Pulls Over UFO in Oklahoma
Grateful Calvin
New Yorker Writer Wonders Where Everyone Was When There Was a Chance to Swap Out Biden
Brett T.
INSANE UNC Lefty Pens Paper Accusing Dolly Parton of 'White Saviorism' Over Free Book Program
Amy Curtis
Best Trump Ad EVER --> Leftist Accidentally Makes Trump's Agenda 47 Sound AWESOME (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
She-Hulk Star FLOPS AGAIN Saying That Parents Shouldn't Know About Kids' 'Preferred Pronouns'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO ONE Wants a Veggie Burger: PETA Doesn't Disappoint With Its Annual Fourth of July Face Plant Grateful Calvin
Advertisement