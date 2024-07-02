Hunter Biden Has Joined Meetings With His Father’s Top Aides at the White House

After the debate last Thursday night and a campaign rally Friday afternoon (during President Joe Biden's "engaged" hours), the entire Biden family retreated to Camp David. At first, reporters suggested that it was some sort of intervention, with the family huddled around Biden to break the news to him that he's too frail to campaign. Then we were told the family was actually gathered for a family portrait for Vogue by Annie Leibovitz. We did get a preview of Dr. Jill Biden on the August issue's cover.

Dr. Jill is her husband's closest adviser, but his son Hunter is the smartest person he knows. Biden's been keeping his son close by ever since his conviction on felony gun charges, but we're hearing from NBC News' Ken Dilanian that Hunter had been in meetings with White House aides all week.

Hunter Biden has joined meetings with President Biden and his top aides this week at the White House, four people familiar with the matter tell my colleagues, who are told the reaction from some senior White House staff has been, “What the hell is happening?” — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) July 2, 2024

It looks like Biden has a soft spot in his heart for convicted felons. But seriously, what sort of meetings are these where Hunter is allowed access? We can assume Hunter is of one mind as Dr. Jill that Biden should stick it out and ignore all of the calls to step aside, which is good news.

